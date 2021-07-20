Appalachian State picked as co-favorite in its division; nine projected for All-Sun Belt

Appalachian State's football team has been selected as the co-favorite to win its division in the Sun Belt Conference.

Nine Mountaineers are predicted to land places on the All-Sun Belt team: six on the first team and three on the second team.

App State and Coastal Carolina were picked as the likely East Division winners, earning 44 points each in voting by the 10 head coaches and a journalist who covers each of the schools. The Chanticleers garnered six first-place votes, while the Mountaineers had four.

Coastal Carolina, which went 11-1 in 2020 and finished at No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, defeated App State 34-23 last season. The teams will meet in Boone on Oct. 20.

Running back Cam Peoples, offensive linemen Baer Hunter and Cooper Hodges, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, linebacker D'Marco Jackson and defensive back Shaun Jolly represented App State on the first team.

Running back Daetrich Harrington, wide receiver Thomas Hennigan and linebacker Brendan Harrington are predicted to make second team.