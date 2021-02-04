App State picks up its new cornerbacks coach, leaving one assistant spot left to fill

Appalachian State football has hired Rod West as the program's new cornerbacks coach.
West joins the Mountaineers from Richmond, most recently as the team's co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. The job is West's first in the FBS, part of a young career that's featured a steady climb through college football.
He replaces James Rowe, who was hired as the cornerbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts after one season in Boone.
"Rod has great experience as a coach and recruiter that will help us build upon our championship defense," said coach Shawn Clark in the school's release. "He is a family man and a respected mentor who is a perfect fit for the App State culture."
West started his career by working with defensive backs at Kentucky Christian (NAIA). He followed that up with a grad assistant position in 2010 at Delta State (Division II), then served as defensive backs coach at Morehouse College (Division II) briefly before joining Texas A&M Commerce (Division II) from 2011-2012.
Then came a two-season stint at Morehead State (FCS) as defensive backs and special teams coach, then another two-season run at UT Chattanooga (FCS) as cornerbacks/dimes coach and recruiting coordinator.
West landed in Richmond (FCS) ahead of the 2017 season, rising from dimes coach and co-special teams coordinator to defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2019.
After the 2019 season, he was promoted co-defensive coordinator. He never coached a game with that title, though, with Richmond and the rest of FCS opting to play the bulk of its season this spring instead of last fall.
West was named to the American Football Coaches Association's 35-under-35 list in 2021.
"I'm excited and extremely humbled to join the Appalachian State football family," West said in the school release. "I understand the rich football tradition of App State. The App State brand is synonymous with winning. I appreciate the opportunity Coach Clark has provided for me and my family, and I look forward to getting to work."
West's hiring leaves only one assistant coaching position to fill on the Mountaineers staff, the spot vacated by former outside linebackers coach Cortney Braswell. He was named the defensive line coach at Army earlier this week.
Braswell and Rowe are two of the three departures from the 2020 coaching staff. Former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tony Petersen took the same role at Illinois after the season.
