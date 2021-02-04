App State picks up its new cornerbacks coach, leaving one assistant spot left to fill

Appalachian State football has hired Rod West as the program's new cornerbacks coach.

West joins the Mountaineers from Richmond, most recently as the team's co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. The job is West's first in the FBS, part of a young career that's featured a steady climb through college football.

He replaces James Rowe, who was hired as the cornerbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts after one season in Boone.

"Rod has great experience as a coach and recruiter that will help us build upon our championship defense," said coach Shawn Clark in the school's release. "He is a family man and a respected mentor who is a perfect fit for the App State culture."

West started his career by working with defensive backs at Kentucky Christian (NAIA). He followed that up with a grad assistant position in 2010 at Delta State (Division II), then served as defensive backs coach at Morehouse College (Division II) briefly before joining Texas A&M Commerce (Division II) from 2011-2012.

Then came a two-season stint at Morehead State (FCS) as defensive backs and special teams coach, then another two-season run at UT Chattanooga (FCS) as cornerbacks/dimes coach and recruiting coordinator.