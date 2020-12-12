App State puts together its strongest second half yet in season finale vs. Georgia Southern

In 27 seconds of game time, App State scored 14 points, covered 170 yards and swung a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

“In my head I’m like, I’ve been waiting for him to call this all game,” Virgil said of special teams coach Brian Haines. “And it was kind of a line-drive type of kick. I thought it was about to go over my head and I’m like I need to just catch this and see what happens.”

App State weathered some final pushes from Georgia Southern in part because of Smith, who grabbed one of two fourth-quarter interceptions in a four-turnover day for the defense. The Eagles managed a score, but the Mountaineers overcame, too.

Smith said the game on Saturday was more personal because of the way he’d seen friends struggle in Statesboro before. In 2018, quarterback Zac Thomas got knocked out of the game with an injury, and former linebacker Jordan Fehr was ejected for a targeting call. He wanted to see out a win in his senior year.

It was a sweet victory for Clark, too, who joked that all was right in the world again. But he really just wanted to see his players finish out strong.