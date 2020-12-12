App State puts together its strongest second half yet in season finale vs. Georgia Southern

Kaiden Smith realized Appalachian State sat in an unfamiliar situation. His senior teammates did, too.
For the first time as the football regular season came to a close, the Sun Belt wasn’t up for grabs and there wasn’t a title game berth to clinch.
The finale at Georgia Southern was strictly about pride.
“I feel like me and my senior class, we’ve just been saying, ‘How do we want to end? How do we want to go out?’” Smith said. “And it’s different for us. We haven’t played without the goal of playing for a championship.
“So I’m just proud of these guys for still being motivated, to still want to come out.”
The 34-26 victory in Statesboro righted two straight losses in the series for the Mountaineers, who are 8-3. It also provided a signature win for first-year coach Shawn Clark in a season where Appalachian’s three losses came to top 25 opponents – the last two, against Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, featured App State trailing by less than a touchdown in the final two minutes.
Clark and starting center Noah Hannon mentioned how excited they were for the bus ride back home, the last trip back to Boone before postseason play. Hannon beamed about the way the Mountaineers fought from a 10-point deficit.
“What you saw is we put together the best second half that we’ve put together all year long,” Hannon said. “We finished, and when it got tough there at the end and in the game, nobody ever stopped. I think that’s the biggest thing. We kept pushing. We kept believing and we stayed together and just believed in each other.”
That unison came in the form of a shotgun blast in the final frame. The Mountaineers managed to tie the game in the third, the Eagles used a field goal to take a 20-17 lead nine seconds into the fourth quarter. Then Jalen Virgil, who along with Smith is a Georgia native, started off an onslaught.
Virgil said after the game – very tongue in cheek – that the moment he heard the play call for the following kickoff, he knew he would score. But on a more serious note, he did feel like he had a couple things going in his favor. The senior wide receiver said a nagging injury he battled all year, and it affected both his speed and reps.
The play call, which Virgil labeled "breakout," was one he was happy to hear. The low-flying kick, which didn’t allow much time for coverage to get down the field, helped, too.
Virgil ran the play back 100 yards for a touchdown and App State’s first lead. Six plays later, App State freshman running back Nate Noel ran for a 70-yard touchdown.
In 27 seconds of game time, App State scored 14 points, covered 170 yards and swung a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
“In my head I’m like, I’ve been waiting for him to call this all game,” Virgil said of special teams coach Brian Haines. “And it was kind of a line-drive type of kick. I thought it was about to go over my head and I’m like I need to just catch this and see what happens.”
App State weathered some final pushes from Georgia Southern in part because of Smith, who grabbed one of two fourth-quarter interceptions in a four-turnover day for the defense. The Eagles managed a score, but the Mountaineers overcame, too.
Smith said the game on Saturday was more personal because of the way he’d seen friends struggle in Statesboro before. In 2018, quarterback Zac Thomas got knocked out of the game with an injury, and former linebacker Jordan Fehr was ejected for a targeting call. He wanted to see out a win in his senior year.
It was a sweet victory for Clark, too, who joked that all was right in the world again. But he really just wanted to see his players finish out strong.
“I’m a former player here. I’m the head football coach now. And I know what this game means to me and this program,” Clark said. ”I know we’re going to enjoy this moment. I told those guys on Sunday that we’re going to be judged on how we finish this thing.
“We’re going to be judged on how we finish this thing. We’re going to be judged on whether we beat Georgia Southern or not.”
