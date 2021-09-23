App State rallies to beat Marshall in a nail-bitter

BOONE — Appalachian State looked destined for defeat Thursday night. Then the Mountaineers found just enough juice for some revenge.

App State (3-1) created some rallying room, beating Marshall, 31-30, in Boone. Mountaineers kicker Chandler Staton trotted out to be the hero with 5:45 remaining, hitting a 45-yard field goal to set the game’s final score. Appalachian’s defense shut down the last-ditch effort of the Herd (2-2), and Nate Noel found running lanes late to drain the clock.

App State started the second half with two turnovers: an interception on its first possession and a fumble on its second. But life came at the start of the fourth quarter for the offense. Corey Sutton hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice, getting one foot in to pull the Mountaineers within 30-28 with 14:09 remaining. Marshall followed by missing a field goal from 32 yards out that would’ve given the Herd needed cushion.

The first half featured back-and-forth scoring after App State took the first advantage. Trailing 20-14 in the closing minutes of the second quarter, App State authored an eight-play scoring drive. The series ended with Camerun People’ third rushing touchdown of the game, giving the Mountaineers a 21-20 lead going into halftime. He’s scored multiple rushing touchdowns in three of App State’s four games this season.

Last season, Marshall beat visiting App State, 17-10, in a dismal day for the Mountaineers’ offense.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.