BOONE — Shawn Clark got a little rain water in his headset on Saturday. It was enough to shut off the equipment for a second.

The Appalachian State coach navigated the short soundless moment and hopped back on the communications lines quickly.

It might have been a microcosm of the day.

The Mountaineers were victorious, 35-20, outlasting a Charlotte program that’s given them tough games in back-to-back seasons. In the moments where App State faltered, the Mountaineers either recovered quickly or found ways to respond after regrouping. And that typically started with a stout defense and the offense feeding off it.

“Our program is built for that,” Clark said. “You go back in the first half, and there’s three plays where if they happen, it’s probably a different ballgame.”

The first Clark alluded to came when Marcus Williams Jr. was 1 yard away from a touchdown. The short handoff appeared bound for the end zone before Charlotte safety Ben DeLuca slipped into the way and forced a fumble.

That ultimately led to the game’s first score for Charlotte, a drive that featured the second game-altering play Clark mentioned. At the Mountaineers’ 49-yard line, App State had Charlotte on a fourth-and-3. Mountaineers defensive lineman Jordon Earle jumped offside, extending the drive. Charlotte scored six plays later.

The third Clark mentioned was a field goal just before halftime. The 57-yard try would’ve pushed App State’s lead to a touchdown again. But the kick was low, blocked by a Charlotte defender.

There were also other moments of frustrations. A roughing the kicker during a fourth-and-10 that extended another Charlotte drive in the third quarter. A Cam Peoples fumble that put the Mountaineers up against their own end zone in the fourth.

The Mountaineers defense helped push back, and in no bigger way than in the fourth quarter. After Peoples’ fumble, App State held Charlotte to four straight plays with no gain. It was the chest-thumping moment of the day for the unit. The rest of the team took notice.

“Oh yeah, that stop – I faced them everyday in fall camp. I know how good they are,” said running back Daetrich Harrington, whose two touchdowns sandwiched that defensive moment. “That stop really gave us momentum on offense, and we knew what we had to do: Score the touchdown and put the game away.”

No one represented the defensive surge more than Shemar Jean-Charles, who had four pass breakups and helped blanket Charlotte all-conference wide receiver Victor Tucker. Tucker had one reception and nine yards.

Jean-Charles was part of a unit that forced two interceptions, by Brendan Harrington and Kaiden Smith, respectively, and held Charlotte to 89 total yards in the second half.

App State outgained Charlotte in yardage, 512 to 286. 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds went 11 for 30.

It’s also worth noting that of Charlotte’s two chunk passing plays of the second half (plays of 15 yards or more), both came in the 49ers’ first drive of the third quarter. The offensive unit didn’t score in the second half, with Charlotte’s 10 second-half points coming from a field goal and a kickoff return.

Jean-Charles said a lot of time was spent reviewing the 56-41 victory last season, where Reynolds threw four touchdowns in the second half.

Much like they did in Saturday’s game, Jean-Charles said the defense, and the team, didn’t let something in the past linger.

“We tried to attack their scheme a little different than how we tried to approach it last year. . . . For the most part we were able to bend but not break in the secondary and limit those explosive plays.

“Just made those right adjustments.”