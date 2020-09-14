Morning, everybody.
All in all, not a bad start for Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark in his debut game at Kidd Brewer Stadium this weekend.
A defense that looked like its typical havoc-forming self against Charlotte? Check.
Scoring 35 points with 500-plus yards on offense, spearheaded by a running back trio of Marcus Williams Jr., Daetrich Harrington and Cam Peoples? Check.
And I didn't do too shabby a job finding my game week rhythm, if I do say so myself. Please hold your applause until the end of the newsletter.
Unfortunately, that success was muddied by a photo from the Mountaineers locker room after the game. I'm not going to explain that whole scenario again, so if you're unsure of what I'm talking about, click this link.
That became a cagey point of tension between the two fan bases, adding fuel to that budding rivalry flame, whether intentional or not. So much so that Clark reached out to Charlotte coach Will Healy and apologized for it.
Now attention turns to Marshall, a rekindling of an old rivalry. The former Southern Conference foes haven't played since 2002, and App State leads the overall series, 14-8.
As a reporter, I'm really excited about this one. I was so stoked about a planned trip to Wisconsin, as I'm sure many of you were, before the Big Ten made its decisions and everything started falling apart.
With games like that, I always enjoy cruising around college towns like Madison. Getting there so I can see the place before game day, soaking in all the excitement, and seeing it lull back to its normal self again. That's what I did on my trip to State College in 2018, and I was looking forward to a trip like that again.
Marshall is a saving grace for my traveling spirit. That's going to be a great atmosphere, with the potential of the two teams to shoot fireworks for the whole game. Should be a lot of fun.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
