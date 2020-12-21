App State takes inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, winning sixth straight bowl game

Already in the lead during the second quarter, App State needed only 24 seconds to come up with two gutting scores. First, after a missed North Texas field goal, App State’s fist play turned into a 70-yard touchdown by Marcus Williams Jr.

North Texas responded with a touchdown if its own only for Appalachian to score again: a Peoples' 64-yard touchdown.

The Mountaineers scored 14 points in 24 seconds and carried a 35-14 lead into halftime. They hit the Mean Green with their ground game throughout.

How They Opened:

App State didn’t struggle with the North Texas defense.

The Mountaineers scored their first touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Malik Williams to Henry Pearson. Williams has thrown three touchdowns in bowl games — he had two in the 2018 New Orleans Bowl.

Pearson caught another in the second quarter as well, that one from quarterback Zac Thomas. That Pearson reception was one of three scoring plays for App State in the second quarter.

Who Starred:

A rushing attacked that amassed 502 yards, spearheaded by Peoples.