App State takes inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, winning sixth straight bowl game

Appalachian State beat North Texas, 56-28, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl held in Conway, S.C. on Monday.
Quick Takeaway:
App State (9-3) kept its bowl-winning streak alive. The Mountaineers have now won all six bowls they’ve competed in.
The program shifted from FCS to FBS during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, becoming bowl eligible for the first time in the 2015 season. The Mountaineers have earned bowl invites and claimed championship trophies ever since: the 2015 and 2016 Camellia Bowl, the 2017 Dollar General Bowl, and the 2018 and 2019 New Orleans Bowl. Now, App State is the winner of the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, which was held on Coastal Carolina’s campus.
Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples set both a school and national record with 319 rushing yards. That number set the FBS bowl game record as well as a new school record. The previous App State rushing record was set by Armanti Edwards in 2007, a 313-yard rushing performance against Richmond.
Peoples also tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game with five, tying John Settle's total against Davidson in 1986.
The Deciding Stretch:
Much like the season finale against Georgia Southern, App State took full control in a small amount of time.
Already in the lead during the second quarter, App State needed only 24 seconds to come up with two gutting scores. First, after a missed North Texas field goal, App State’s fist play turned into a 70-yard touchdown by Marcus Williams Jr.
North Texas responded with a touchdown if its own only for Appalachian to score again: a Peoples' 64-yard touchdown.
The Mountaineers scored 14 points in 24 seconds and carried a 35-14 lead into halftime. They hit the Mean Green with their ground game throughout.
How They Opened:
App State didn’t struggle with the North Texas defense.
The Mountaineers scored their first touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Malik Williams to Henry Pearson. Williams has thrown three touchdowns in bowl games — he had two in the 2018 New Orleans Bowl.
Pearson caught another in the second quarter as well, that one from quarterback Zac Thomas. That Pearson reception was one of three scoring plays for App State in the second quarter.
Who Starred:
A rushing attacked that amassed 502 yards, spearheaded by Peoples.
The redshirt sophomore barreled through North Texas in tandem with Marcus Williams Jr., who had 101 yards on six carries.
What’s Next:
The offseason.
App State has won nine games in each of the last six seasons.
