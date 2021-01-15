App State to bring Frank Ponce back as offensive coordinator, a third Louisville assist to return to Boone

Appalachian State’s next offensive coordinator is set to be a person who’s more than familiar with the program.

Frank Ponce is expected to rejoin the Mountaineers and work with the offense and quarterbacks, having spent the last two football seasons as the passing game coordinator/QB coach at Louisville under former App State coach Scott Satterfield.

Negotiations are still being finalized between the two sides, according to a source, but the hiring is imminent.

He replaces Tony Petersen, who held the role in 2020 before taking the same position at Illinois last month. Ponce’s return brings in a playcaller with an already baked-in knowledge of App State’s offensive schemes and goals.

Ponce worked at App State from 2013 through 2018 as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The last two seasons, he paired as the passing game coordinator with current head coach Shawn Clark, who at that time was the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.

After overlapping with Satterfield at Florida International from 2010 to 2011, he joined the Mountaineers in 2013 after Satterfield took the helm of his alma mater.