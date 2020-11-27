 Skip to main content
App State-Troy gets new kickoff time, channel for Saturday
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the Mountaineers' 17-13 win in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Appalachian State and Troy have an earlier gametime for Saturday. 

The Mountaineers and Trojans will play in Boone at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The game was originally set for 8 p.m. on ESPNU. 

This is not the fifth time that App State has played on one of ESPN's cable network channels. They've also had one game on CBS, a 17-7 loss to Marshall on Sept. 19.

App State is 6-2, its two losses coming to teams currently ranked by the College Football Playoff committee: No. 20 Coastal Carolina and No. 21 Marshall.

The Chanticleers defeated the Mountaineers on Sept. 21, 34-21, giving Appalachian its first conference loss. 

