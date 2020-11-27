App State-Troy gets new kickoff time, channel for Saturday

Appalachian State and Troy have an earlier gametime for Saturday.

The Mountaineers and Trojans will play in Boone at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The game was originally set for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

This is not the fifth time that App State has played on one of ESPN's cable network channels. They've also had one game on CBS, a 17-7 loss to Marshall on Sept. 19.

App State is 6-2, its two losses coming to teams currently ranked by the College Football Playoff committee: No. 20 Coastal Carolina and No. 21 Marshall.

The Chanticleers defeated the Mountaineers on Sept. 21, 34-21, giving Appalachian its first conference loss.

