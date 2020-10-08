App State University announces four more positive COVID-19 cases in the football program

Appalachian State University announced Thursday that there are four new cases of COVID-19 in the football program.

Three staff members and one student-athlete are affected in this latest update, extending the team's battle with the novel coronavirus.

The university has yet to update its COVID-19 page to reflect the increase. At the time of the release, football had 21 active cases and 59 cumulative cases.

Those numbers will increase to 25 (unless some previous cases come out of isolation protocol today) and 63, respectively.

The Mountaineers (2-1) have postponed their next two scheduled games due to their case total and corresponding contact tracing: their home game against Louisiana (from Oct. 7 to Dec. 4 or 5), as well as a trip to Georgia Southern (from Oct. 14 to Dec. 12).

The Sun Belt title game will now be held on Dec. 19, a decision that provided more scheduling cushion for league teams.

Against Campbell on Sept. 26, App State was without 18 players and four staffers due to contact tracing associated with one of the three active cases in the program. On Oct. 1, the total ballooned as the school announced 19 new cases.