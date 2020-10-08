 Skip to main content
App State University announces four more positive COVID-19 cases in the football program
Campbell Appalachian State football

Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan can't hold on to a pass in the endzone as he is pressured by Campbell's Malik Grate and Darion Slade (7) in the third quarter of the Mountaineers 52-21 win in an NCAA football game, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

 Walt Unks

Appalachian State University announced Thursday that there are four new cases of COVID-19 in the football program. 

Three staff members and one student-athlete are affected in this latest update, extending the team's battle with the novel coronavirus.

The university has yet to update its COVID-19 page to reflect the increase. At the time of the release, football had 21 active cases and 59 cumulative cases.

Those numbers will increase to 25 (unless some previous cases come out of isolation protocol today) and 63, respectively. 

The Mountaineers (2-1) have postponed their next two scheduled games due to their case total and corresponding contact tracing: their home game against Louisiana (from Oct. 7 to Dec. 4 or 5), as well as a trip to Georgia Southern (from Oct. 14 to Dec. 12). 

The Sun Belt title game will now be held on Dec. 19, a decision that provided more scheduling cushion for league teams.

Against Campbell on Sept. 26, App State was without 18 players and four staffers due to contact tracing associated with one of the three active cases in the program. On Oct. 1, the total ballooned as the school announced 19 new cases.

Along with the new football cases, App State also announced four new clusters on campus, all affiliated with residence halls (Coltrane, Frank, Gardner and Hoey). That now increases the active cases on campus to 18. 

App State's next football game is at home on Oct. 22 against Arkansas State. 

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

