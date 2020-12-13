App State will play North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Here's the rundown on the Mean Green.

Appalachian State's football team won’t have to travel nearly as far for its bowl game as its opponent.

App State (8-3) will play North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, a game set for Dec. 21 at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium.

Here’s a look at the game and the Mean Green.

About the bowl game

This will be the debut game for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which has tie-ins with three Group of Five conferences: the Sun Belt, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. The three conferences will compete in the game four times in the 2020-2025 bowl seasons.

The game, in Conway, S.C., on Coastal Carolina’s campus, is one of 17 bowl games operated by ESPN Events. The game will be the second of the bowl season, behind the Frisco Bowl in Texas on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' opponent

North Texas, a member of Conference USA, finished with a 4-5 overall record and was fourth in C-USA’s West Division at 3-4. The Mean Green sat behind Ala.-Birmingham, University of Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech.