App State will play North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Here's the rundown on the Mean Green.

Appalachian State's football team won’t have to travel nearly as far for its bowl game as its opponent.
App State (8-3) will play North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, a game set for Dec. 21 at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium.
Here’s a look at the game and the Mean Green.
About the bowl game
This will be the debut game for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which has tie-ins with three Group of Five conferences: the Sun Belt, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. The three conferences will compete in the game four times in the 2020-2025 bowl seasons.
The game, in Conway, S.C., on Coastal Carolina’s campus, is one of 17 bowl games operated by ESPN Events. The game will be the second of the bowl season, behind the Frisco Bowl in Texas on Saturday.
The Mountaineers' opponent
North Texas, a member of Conference USA, finished with a 4-5 overall record and was fourth in C-USA’s West Division at 3-4. The Mean Green sat behind Ala.-Birmingham, University of Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech.
North Texas' fifth-year coach, Seth Littrell, served as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach at North Carolina under former Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora.
Littrell's Mean Green teams are 31-30, registering back-to-back seasons with nine victories in 2017 and 2018.
The Mean Green's season
App State and North Texas have one common opponent: Charlotte.
North Texas lost to the 49ers 49-21 on Oct. 10, after giving up nearly 300 yards apiece rushing and passing. App State beat Charlotte 35-20 in its season opener Sept. 12.
The Mean Green lost to Southern Methodist, 65-35, on Sept. 19. The Mustangs' offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who coached running backs at App State during the 2019 season.
North Texas’ wins this season, all against teams with losing records, came against FCS opponent Houston Baptist (1-3 in its short fall schedule), Middle Tennessee (3-6), Rice (2-3 with a win over Marshall, which beat App State this season) and Texas-El Paso (3-5).
Key players
North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden has been a problem for defenses all season. He leads the nation with 19 receiving touchdowns among his 74 receptions for 1,190 yards.
Darden has caught a touchdown in every game, with four games featuring three or more scoring grabs.
Latest result
North Texas held on for a 45-43 win Friday against UTEP, grabbing four interceptions. Quarterback Austin Aune went 16-for-29 for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those scoring plays went to Darden. Darden had 173 yards, and fellow wide receiver Deonte Simpson added another 103.
The Mean Green scored touchdowns on four straight second-half drives to take a commanding lead.
Notable
• North Texas is the alma mater of “Mean” Joe Greene, who went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career in helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls.
• The school was a Sun Belt member from 2001 to 2013.
• Former App State coach Jerry Moore was the head coach at North Texas State in 1979 and '80. Moore's teams went 5-6 then 6-5 before he became head coach at Texas Tech.
• Before going on to a stellar professional wrestling career, Stone Cold Steve Austin played for North Texas, lettering in 1985 as Steve Williams.
