App State wins in a week of quarantines, executive decisions, offensive creativity and some faith

Harrington ruled the day. He ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first Mountaineer to run for four scores since Armanti Edwards in 2009 against Furman.

The junior running back followed the channels of his offensive line, banging through contact and making long gains in the process. He had four runs longer than 15 yards, including one of his touchdown runs, a 40-yarder in the third quarter.

As the lead back on Saturday, he had 32 carries in by far the most work of his career. He joked that he might have to buy his linemen some gifts.

“I’m feeling good. I didn’t even know I could handle all the carries,” Harrington said. “I ain’t ever had that much, but I feel I could’ve took 10 more if I had to.”

Players after the game seemed happy the week was over. They'll have a longer break than usual — playing again on Oct. 7 in Boone against Louisiana — to get past it all. Kaiden Smith, a senior safety, felt like Clark managed to pivot the problem positively.

He thought it helped the locker room get through a tumultuous 72 hours.

“This year’s been different, obviously, in so many ways,” Smith said. “And adversity isn’t anything new to us. So it’s just another form of adversity.”