App State women are derailed by Troy

TROY, Ala. — The App State women's basketball team fell to Troy 85-65 on Saturday at Trojan Arena.

App State fell to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy improved to 5-4 and 1-1 in league action.

Four Mountaineers scored in double figures; Lainey Gosnell had a team-high 13 points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds. Haile McDonald turned in a season-high 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in nine minutes. Faith Alston added a career-high 11 points. Gosnell and McDonald combined for 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting off the bench.

Pre Stanley rounded out the leading scorers with 11. Brooke Bigott dished out a season-high five assists and added eight points.

In the first quarter, the Trojans shot 57.1 percent to take a 27-10 lead.

The Mountaineers narrowed the lead going into the break, cutting it to 14 after a Gosnell free throw. A 10-4 burst to start the second half was sparked by Gosnell scoring the first seven points of the run before Bigott hit a 3, cutting the Troy lead to 47-39.

But Troy extended its lead back to double digits and pulled away for the win.

Tyasia Moore led four Trojans in double figures with 22 points.

App State returns to action next weekend when it travels to Georgia Southern. The teams will play on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. and on Jan. 9 at 4 p.m.