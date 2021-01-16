App State women race past South Alabama

BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team chalked up a 71-52 victory over South Alabama in the weekend finale on Saturday at the Holmes Center.

Appalachian State moved to 6-6 and 3-3 in the Sun Belt, snapping the Jaguars' three-game win streak. South Alabama fell to 7-5 and 4-2 in league play.

The defense for App State locked down the South Alabama offense, holding the Jaguars to a season-low in points and 36 percent shooting. App State held Savannah Jones to only five points after she scored 18 on Friday.

Michaela Porter scored a season-high 16 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and tying a personal-best with five steals.

Lainey Gosnell scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Brooke Bigott had 10 of her 12 points in the second half. Pre Stanley shot 4-of-5 with 11 points and a team-high four assists.

Appalachian faced an early 10-3 deficit in the first 5:19 of the contest before App State held the Jaguars scoreless the rest of the quarter. The stingy defense aided a 10-0 run that led to a 13-10 lead going into the second period.

Devyn Lowe scored 24 points to lead the Jaguars.

Appalachian State will hit the road next Friday and Saturday, to face Georgia State in Atlanta.