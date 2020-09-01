App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State players and fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Appalachian State's home sports events in September, including two football games, will be played without spectators.

App State has two home games this month: Sept. 12 against Charlotte and Sept. 26 against Campbell. 

Athletics director Doug Gillin said he hoped the school could welcome fans to events in October. Cross country, women's soccer and volleyball also will compete without fans at home events. 

"Every adjustment we have made has been with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the university community in mind," Gillin said in the release. "We will begin our fall sport seasons without fans at home events."

The announcement follows the state's decision to shift into Phase 2.5 of Gov. Roy Cooper's Safer at Home plan. Though it loosens some restrictions, such as allowing gyms to reopen at limited capacity, it still limits gatherings in large venues outdoors to 50 people.

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments