App State's Chase Brice on enjoying football, spring practices in a new way

Brice pointed toward two areas of improvement: being quick with his decisiveness and pushing to be more vocal. The former, he realizes, will just take time as he continues to acclimate to this system. The latter is something he’s trying to improve right now.

That effort has been noticed by wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, who’s now working with the third quarterback of his App State career — the first two being Taylor Lamb (2017) and Zac Thomas (2018-2020), respectively.

“Chase will tell you what he’s thinking all of the time,” Hennigan said. “He’s very analytical in terms of what he saw pre-snap and what he thinks we should do. And it’s really nice to hear where his head’s at so we can just meet in the middle.”

Part of that, Brice said, comes from his time with Clemson. He said those coaches instructed players to fix problems immediately if a play seemed off.

“When something’s wrong or we messed up, go grab them now,” Brice said of those practices. “ … What was he thinking? What were you thinking? Kind of find a medium in there and solve it. And if you can’t solve it, go to Coach, ask him what he wants.”