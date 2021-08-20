App State's Doug Gillin on finances after COVID-19 and facility plans

Doug Gillin’s eyes hinted at a slight smile, even though his Appalachian State-themed mask covered it.
The shielded emotion encapsulated where App State athletics is – still cautious during the ongoing pandemic while relieved to have made it through last year – as the school’s athletics director spoke about his department’s finances recently.
He hoped the way athletics navigated 2020, with the help of those who support it, is a positive sign.
“I can tell you a couple great things that came through COVID," Gillin said. "In a really challenging time, we were able to balance our budget for FY (fiscal year) ‘20 and FY ‘21. "So that came with some really difficult decisions made along the way. But as we always talk to our staff, we wanted to come out of COVID financially better than we went into it. And with that, we had some savings for a rainy day. We made some difficult decisions on the expense side.”
Before Gillin’s second point, here’s a quick refresher on those decisions in an attempt to shave roughly $5 million off the department’s operational budget, one that totaled $28.7 million in 2019-20, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The decisions were an effort Gillin mentioned regularly in 2020:
• The shuttering of three men’s programs: indoor track and field, soccer and tennis.
• Furloughs for all full-time staff members.
• Sparse travel budgets for sports programs, all of which had to cut 20% of their operating expenses.
• Limited operation expense at the end of FY ‘20 (which finished in June).
• A hiring freeze for most of 2020, as well as some vacant positions that remain unfilled.
Now, to the completion of Gillin’s thought.
“And then our donors stuck with us. Our Keep Climbing initiative raised over $1 million,” Gillin said. “A lot of folks that had bought season tickets last year donated them. Our Yosef Club continues to grow and actually exceed year over year. Our major giving continues to exceed year over year.”
The initiative was the school’s request to raise $1 million by June 30.
He’s also seeing positive returns in both home ticket sales in both old and new seats.
The north end zone facility, with its 1,000 club seats, will open this season. Gillin said roughly 85 percent of the seats have been purchased, and he expects more sales throughout the year en route to 100% capacity there in 2022.
He also said that season ticket sales are in line with pre-pandemic figures. In 2019, the school had roughly 8,000 season-ticket holders in Kidd Brewer Stadium, according to Gillin.
“We're really good (financially)," Gillin said. "... From a season ticket standpoint, we’re as high as we've ever been.
“We're pacing ahead of 2019, which is a high-water mark. We’re almost – I don't know the exact percentage, it’s 5% or 10% better than we were in 2019.”
With the north end zone facility completed – a $50-million project through private funding – Gillin looks toward the App 105 project as the next major facility task. Mainly, getting a track and a locker room for a program that has been without a home venue since construction started around the football stadium.
That site will later become the home to softball and tennis as well, which Gillin referred to as Phase 2. Gillin said the track should open in fall 2022.
“Right now our first priority, and we have the funding for (it), is to build a new track,” Gillin said.
In his long view, GIllin pointed to a need for a 100-yard indoor facility for all sports. Currently, programs practice in the Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility, which is an 80-by-60-yard space. In poor-weather days, a frequent Boone issue during the winter and spring, multiple programs have to vie for the space.
An full-sized indoor facility would also help keep App State's football program on its current course, Gillin said.
“It's just challenging when you have a 60-yard indoor, especially at our level you're talking about a team that's been in the top 26 three straight years, with three different coaches, three different offensive coordinators, three different defensive coordinators,” Gillin said. “So we haven't built teams around here, we've got a program, a successful program, that's as good as there's been in the state of North Carolina since 2015."
