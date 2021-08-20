App State's Doug Gillin on finances after COVID-19 and facility plans

Doug Gillin’s eyes hinted at a slight smile, even though his Appalachian State-themed mask covered it.

The shielded emotion encapsulated where App State athletics is – still cautious during the ongoing pandemic while relieved to have made it through last year – as the school’s athletics director spoke about his department’s finances recently.

He hoped the way athletics navigated 2020, with the help of those who support it, is a positive sign.

“I can tell you a couple great things that came through COVID," Gillin said. "In a really challenging time, we were able to balance our budget for FY (fiscal year) ‘20 and FY ‘21. "So that came with some really difficult decisions made along the way. But as we always talk to our staff, we wanted to come out of COVID financially better than we went into it. And with that, we had some savings for a rainy day. We made some difficult decisions on the expense side.”

Before Gillin’s second point, here’s a quick refresher on those decisions in an attempt to shave roughly $5 million off the department’s operational budget, one that totaled $28.7 million in 2019-20, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The decisions were an effort Gillin mentioned regularly in 2020: