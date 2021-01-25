App State's Frank Ponce on what brought him back to Boone, his QB room and more

"One of the things obviously is knowing the offense — the Appalachian State offense — and being a part of it for six years with Coach Satt and going to Louisville and doing the same thing there. And having the success that we’ve had, we’ve been blessed. And understanding what we’re trying to do offensively and continue to do those things to try to get better at them as well. It’s been great. I don’t have to tell you guys the success that the offense has had when we were here, to coach Drink (Eliah Drinkwitz) and coach Clark this past year with coach (Tony) Petersen running the offense. And I want to continue that. That’s my goal: to continue the success of the offense, understanding what we’re trying to do, what we want to do offensively, and trying to make it somewhat better. That’s something that is a challenge to me, and it’s a challenge to everybody in the offensive room so we’re looking forward to it and we’re excited about the possibility to be better as an offense. And that’s something that really enticed me to come here and be able to lead the offense as an offensive coordinator. And again, I can’t say enough that I’m very grateful and thankful to coach Clark for the opportunity."