App State's Frank Ponce on what brought him back to Boone, his QB room and more

Frank Ponce is back with the Appalachian State football program, this time as coach Shawn Clark's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Ponce's hiring was announced Jan. 15, and he sat down for an introductory news conference =Friday.
A few topics covered by Ponce as he gets ready to help coach the Mountaineers in 2021:
On the conversation to potentially take the job before the 2020 season and why the timing worked out now to come back to Boone:
"I thought the timing this time was right on time. And the reason I say that is in this profession, you’re always trying to get better and move up in the business and just trying to challenge yourself. The opportunity to be an offensive coordinator doesn’t come along very much. We got to talk this time, and the opportunity was there, and this time I said to myself ‘we’re not getting any younger and the years are going by, and this is my great opportunity.’ It’s something I’ve prepared for and I’m ready for and excited about. So I said let’s give it a shot. And I’m grateful for coach (Shawn) Clark thinking highly of me and giving me the opportunity, and I’m excited to get started."
On no longer working with Scott Satterfield (Florida International, 2010 and 2011; App State, 2013 and 2018; Louisville, 2019 and 2020):
"It’s hard. And we have a great relationship, a great working relationship. We’ve won a lot of games together, but again it comes down to where you want to challenge yourself and continue to grow as an individual, as a coach, and the opportunity was there. So I mean it’s always tough. Goodbyes are always tough, especially when you’re with somebody you appreciate and has looked after you and has always taken care of you, but again working for another great coach here in coach Clark. And I’m excited. Got a great relationship working with him back when I was here the six years at App State. So I was excited about it. I know who I’m dealing with, I know what type of person he is, his morals, his goals and they’re very similar. So I was excited to come back to Boone and be the offensive coordinator. That’s something like I said I’ve been work toad and looking forward to."
On getting to know a quarterback room with new faces:
"The first thing is obviously getting to know the guys that are here now. The group that was here when I was here, they’re gone now for the most part. But excited about the new faces here and we’re both starting from scratch. They’re going to learn the system that we’re putting in. I’m going to learn about them, they’re going to learn about me. But I think that we’ll be fine. At the end of the day, kids are resilient. They’ll learn the new system quick and be able to adapt. Especially in that position. Quarterbacks, they’re very smart guys and they’re very in tune with what we’ve got to do offensively so I mean, I’m looking forward to it. Already met the guys. They seem like very nice young men. And you know, they’re excited and I’m very excited as well. Can’t wait to start talking ball with them and start practicing."
On how Clark's pitch to return resonated with him:
"One of the things obviously is knowing the offense — the Appalachian State offense — and being a part of it for six years with Coach Satt and going to Louisville and doing the same thing there. And having the success that we’ve had, we’ve been blessed. And understanding what we’re trying to do offensively and continue to do those things to try to get better at them as well. It’s been great. I don’t have to tell you guys the success that the offense has had when we were here, to coach Drink (Eliah Drinkwitz) and coach Clark this past year with coach (Tony) Petersen running the offense. And I want to continue that. That’s my goal: to continue the success of the offense, understanding what we’re trying to do, what we want to do offensively, and trying to make it somewhat better. That’s something that is a challenge to me, and it’s a challenge to everybody in the offensive room so we’re looking forward to it and we’re excited about the possibility to be better as an offense. And that’s something that really enticed me to come here and be able to lead the offense as an offensive coordinator. And again, I can’t say enough that I’m very grateful and thankful to coach Clark for the opportunity."
On how last season's game video will be useful:
"I just came from a meeting right now before I came down here with you guys, and a lot of the cut-ups were from last year. It’s the same style of offense. A lot of the principles are still there, and you’ve got guys that have been around. Obviously the head coach knows the offense and he’s been here. Coach (Nic) Cardwell was here with us, and Coach (Justin) Watts. Those are familiar faces. But the cut-ups, we’re watching these plays and they’re they same. You’re still teaching all those. So we’re excited. I think it’s going to be an easy transition. That’s what was very pleasing about coming here, it’s that it’s going to be an easy transition because of the offense, pretty much the nuts and bolts, the meat and potatoes, has been kept by different coaches. So we’ll continue to do it, and whatever we like and is successful, we’ll continue to do those things. It’ll be a couple of wrinkles here and there that we’ll put in but for the most part, still the same."
336-727-7165