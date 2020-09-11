Kaiden Smith knew his chance was coming. And the senior safety wasn’t going to let it slip on his account.
When Appalachian State sent players away after COVID-19 sent normal life scrambling, the senior safety put the onus on himself to stay sharp -- physically, mentally, and whatever else he needed to do.
“I knew that if I tried to stay ready and prepare myself, I wouldn’t have to get ready. That was my mindset throughout camp, no matter what conferences were getting canceled or what teams,” Smith said.
Well now, it’s Kaido’s time.
After seasons as a special team’s ace, getting in for spells with a defense that boasted all-conference performers at the safety positions, Smith is a no-doubt starter. And that focus he mentioned has shown up continuously.
Thomas Hennigan, a Mountaineers wide receiver and one of Smith’s closest friends on the team, mentioned to some of his offensive teammates how problematic Smith had been for them during fall camp. It was a sentiment echoed by defensive coordinator Dale Jones at the start of this game week, with the team preparing for Charlotte.
“It’s his role, and when it’s your role and you’re feeling good, you’re going to play good,” Jones said. “To be honest with you, if I had to say one person that has had the best fall camp, it would be him.”
Smith joined the program ahead of the 2016 season, part of a recruiting class that’s produced a chunk of the talented senior group App State boats right now. He quickly became part of a friend group that spanned three dorm rooms in Frank Hall: a cluster that included Smith, wide receiver Jalen Virgil (his roommate and old high school teammate), quarterbacks Zac Thomas and Jacob Huesman, and linebacker Jordan Fehr.
‘We were with each other all day, every day, from being at camp, being at the dorms,” Fehr said in a phone interview. “We were all so different, but all so similar in so many ways.”
That group would eventually add Hennigan and center Noah Hannon, two guys that came to Boone the following year. Those two would become starters immediately. And most of the other guys in that friend group had either moved into more playing time or eventually became starters by 2018.
Smith, meanwhile, dealt with a knee injury as a redshirt freshman. He had a shoulder injury the following season. He kept playing, but it had some impact on his ascension up the depth chart. Adding to that was the sheer talent in the safety room, a group that also featured Josh Thomas and Desmond Franklin (App State's starting pair the last two seasons) as two other hungry and young players like Smith fighting for snaps.
Fehr mentioned that Smith’s laid back demeanor helped during that time. Smith didn’t get ahead of himself or worried about the future. He focused on how he could help the team in the short term. That started on special teams, and eventually pivoted into more important snaps.
“He understood alright, he may not be able to start right now at safety, but he understood how talented he was,” added Hennigan, who hosts a sports and pop culture podcast with Smith called “The 135 Podcast.”
Last season, for example, Smith played in the bulk of the fourth quarter again North Carolina, a 34-31 App State win. He also played frequently in App State’s first matchup with Louisiana in 2019, a 17-7 victory.
And now, Smith gets his shots in bulk. Thinking back on his experience, watching some of his best friends soar while his moments came in spurts, Smith never approached frustration. He was stoked to watch his friend group -- guys who he said will be in his wedding someday -- make plays.
Smith finally will have his consistent time to make major impacts on the game. And he knows he can given the support he’ll have around him.
“I was always willing to do whatever it took to help this team win,” Smith said. “And if that was me being a backup, a starter, making my name on special teams, I always do whatever it takes for this team to win.”
