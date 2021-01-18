App State's outside linebackers coach no longer with Mountaineers program

Appalachian State is looking for a new outside linebackers coach after a recent departure.

Cortney Braswell, who was hired before the 2020 season, is no longer on the staff. His last day was Friday, according to the athletics department.

Braswell was hired as part of Shawn Clark's first coaching staff. Braswell spent the 2019 season as a quality control coach at Louisville.

The Mountaineers were tied for 16th in the nation in scoring defense (20 points allowed per game) and 17th nationally in total defense (328 yards allowed per game).

Braswell has quickly become one of the more notable up-and-comers in the coaching profession. He was selected by the American Football Coaches Association for the 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute in December. AFCA recently held its annual convention, taking place virtually from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14. Braswell gave a presentation during the three-day event. That convention is a prime spot for head coaches to fill out their staffs.

Braswell helped to carry on the progression of the Mountaineers outside linebackers group, where Brendan Harrington shined in his sophomore season. Harrington had the team lead in interceptions with four to go along with his 48 total tackles.

The 33-year-old coach creates the second vacancy that Clark has to fill this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen took the same position at Illinois, a move that was announced in late December.

