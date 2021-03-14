App State's seeding, opponent announced for the NCAA Tournament

APPALACHIAN STATE

About the Mountaineers (17-11)

The Mountaineers represent March Madness magic. A losing conference record, 1-6 over their last regular season games, they won four games in four days to with the conference tournament. They got a star showing from Almonacy in the process. The grad transfer guard scored at least 19 points in three of the four Sun Belt Tournament games, including a 32-point performance in the title game. Almonacy hit 20 3-pointers during the conference tournament on a clip of 54%.