App State's seeding, opponent announced for the NCAA Tournament

APPALACHIAN STATE
About the Mountaineers (17-11)
Seed
No. 16, West region
Opponent
Norfolk State ( 16-7)
Coach
Dustin Kerns
League
Sun Belt Conference (7-8, fourth place in the East Division)
How the Mountaineers qualified
Won the Sun Belt Conference tournament
Players to watch
PG Michael Almonacy: 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds
F Donovan Gregory: 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds
Best win
74-61 win against Georgia State on Jan. 23
Worst loss
79-38 at Tennessee on Dec. 15
About their season
The Mountaineers represent March Madness magic. A losing conference record, 1-6 over their last regular season games, they won four games in four days to with the conference tournament. They got a star showing from Almonacy in the process. The grad transfer guard scored at least 19 points in three of the four Sun Belt Tournament games, including a 32-point performance in the title game. Almonacy hit 20 3-pointers during the conference tournament on a clip of 54%.
