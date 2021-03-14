 Skip to main content
App State's seeding, opponent announced for the NCAA Tournament
App State's seeding, opponent announced for the NCAA Tournament

APPALACHIAN STATE

About the Mountaineers (17-11)

Seed

No. 16, West region

Opponent

Norfolk State ( 16-7)

Coach

Dustin Kerns

League

Sun Belt Conference (7-8, fourth place in the East Division)

How the Mountaineers qualified

Won the Sun Belt Conference tournament

Players to watch

PG Michael Almonacy: 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds

F Donovan Gregory: 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds

Best win

74-61 win against Georgia State on Jan. 23

Worst loss

79-38 at Tennessee on Dec. 15

About their season

The Mountaineers represent March Madness magic. A losing conference record, 1-6 over their last regular season games, they won four games in four days to with the conference tournament. They got a star showing from Almonacy in the process. The grad transfer guard scored at least 19 points in three of the four Sun Belt Tournament games, including a 32-point performance in the title game. Almonacy hit 20 3-pointers during the conference tournament on a clip of 54%.

