Charlotte head coach Will Healy speaks to his team in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

Appalachian State football coach Shawn Clark apologized to Charlotte football coach Will Healy for a photo shared on social media after the game between the two programs, an App State athletics spokesman said Sunday.

Following the Mountaineers 35-20 victory in Boone on Saturday, a photo appeared on the Instagram account of Mike Evans, a backup Mountaineers tight end, showing a group of players posing with Charlotte’s “Club Lit” sign with their middle fingers extended and held to form a T shape.

The post was screenshot by 49ers wide receiver a Cameron Dollar and shared on Twitter.

“Coach Clark has reached out to Coach Healy to apologize for the picture that was taken in the locker room and circulated on social media last night,” said Joey Jones, App State’s senior associate AD for strategic communications.

The Club Lit sign is a staple of Charlotte victory celebrations, when the 49ers turn their locker room into a makeshift celebration space with smoke and flashing lights. Healy said earlier this week that the team left the sign behind after last year’s game, a 56-41 App State win.

The post from Evans, pictured members of the tight end and the group’s position coach, Justin Watts. Watts was making a peace sign.

The original picture has since been removed from Evans’ page and replaced with a photo of the group holding up a their index fingers while standing around Charlotte's sign.

That T gesture is one the tight end group uses as a nod to its nickname, “The TError Squad.” There are pictures on Evans' account from spring practices and after the 2019 Sun Belt Conference championship game that featured the same hand sign. 

When asked about potential punishment, Jones said that Clark would address that during his Monday press conference.

App State and Charlotte agreed to play again this season after both programs lost games due schedule shuffling through college football. The two programs will play again in 2026, the first of straight matchups between the two in as many seasons.

The Mountaineers were ranked No. 24 in this week's AP Poll. They were one of 10 new teams in the rankings, along with fellow Sun Belt school Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns were 19th after beating Iowa State, which was ranked No. 23 at the time. 

