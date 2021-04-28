App State's Shemar Jean-Charles: calm as ever, ready as ever, for whatever his NFL chance looks like

Shemar Jean-Charles was level as ever while he talked about the big moment upcoming in his life.

For those that watched him play football at Appalachian State, it wasn't surprising. Win or lose, strong performance or disappointing one, the defensive back handled situations the same way: always calm, always straightforward, and on top of that, he was always often right.

Last week, after finishing up an afternoon workout, he spoke about his chances to be picked in the NFL Draft the same way. He sounded already at peace with the result, even though he’s not sure what it could be. So how could Jean-Charles be so serene about the way his life might be altered if his name is announced?

“I understand the player that I am,” Jean-Charles said. “And I don’t look at it as the end of the world if I don’t get drafted. Of course, God willing, I do. Everybody wants their name to be called.

“But I understand at the end of the day, once you’re in the building it doesn’t matter if you’re a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent. Everybody’s competing. ... I’m not going to stress myself out whether I get my name called or not. At the end of the day, I’m just going to be ready to complete.”