App State's Shemar Jean-Charles: calm as ever, ready as ever, for whatever his NFL chance looks like

Shemar Jean-Charles was level as ever while he talked about the big moment upcoming in his life.
For those that watched him play football at Appalachian State, it wasn't surprising. Win or lose, strong performance or disappointing one, the defensive back handled situations the same way: always calm, always straightforward, and on top of that, he was always often right.
Last week, after finishing up an afternoon workout, he spoke about his chances to be picked in the NFL Draft the same way. He sounded already at peace with the result, even though he’s not sure what it could be. So how could Jean-Charles be so serene about the way his life might be altered if his name is announced?
“I understand the player that I am,” Jean-Charles said. “And I don’t look at it as the end of the world if I don’t get drafted. Of course, God willing, I do. Everybody wants their name to be called.
“But I understand at the end of the day, once you’re in the building it doesn’t matter if you’re a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent. Everybody’s competing. ... I’m not going to stress myself out whether I get my name called or not. At the end of the day, I’m just going to be ready to complete.”
Jean-Charles is one of four Mountaineers – along with quarterback Zac Thomas, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil and center-turned-fullback Noah Hannon – in the pool for the draft, which will be conducted Thursday-Saturday. Jean-Charles’ career was meteoric, including a senior season where he became the program’s first FBS All-American, selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
He started the way many Mountaineers’ secondary members do: an unheralded recruit that found his way to Boone. Jean-Charles was offered late ahead of signing day in 2016. He went from redshirting that first season to becoming the team’s go-to nickelback in 2017 and 2018. Then after Clifton Duck and Tae Hayes began the pursuit of professional careers, he got his chance to start.
Jean-Charles became steady and consistent during the 13-1 season in 2019, starting on the opposite side of breakout star Shaun Jolly. But last season, Jean-Charles blasted onto the scene.
He had 16 pass breakups to lead the nation, grabbing one interception and becoming a favorite of analytical sites such as ProFootballFocus: he was second in the nation in completion rates allowed (32%) and the highest forced-incompletion rate since 2019 (22.9%).
He had three position coaches during his career, all providing the support he needed at the time. Bryan Brown, now at Louisville, boosted up a young player trying to establish himself at the next level. Charlie Harbison, now at Missouri after coaching in Boone for the 2019 season, gave the confidence needed for a first-time starter. And James Rowe, the 2020 DB coach now with the Indianapolis Colts, helped to prep Jean-Charles for the things he needed to improve on so that he could try to achieve this dream.
“It just goes back to how you treat people and how they treat you,” Jean-Charles said about those connections. “You never know when you’ll have to rely on somebody down the line. At the end of the day, I have a great relationship with all three of them.”
Jean-Charles said his pro day answered some questions, and that “phone calls are picking up a lot.” The interviewing process has been crazy, he said, but he’s focused on enjoying it.
“To actually be on the phone with a lot of these teams and have different guys picking up the phone and talking to me on a day-to-day basis,” Jean-Charles said, “I’m just trying to soak it all in while I got it.”
He’s rated by NFL.com as a fifth-rounder. That selection would come Saturday, when the final four rounds of the seven-round draft take place. But if a selection doesn’t come then, or anytime, it’s not going to affect Jean-Charles’ outlook. Outside corner, insider corner, special teamer – that designation doesn’t matter, either.
Jean-Charles just plans on getting there. And once he does, he feels like his value will shine through.
“You ask anybody that I ever played with, I can bet my life that one thing they’re going to say is you know Sherm really was consistent in how he carried himself,” Jean-Charles said. “Working out wise, how I eat, how I watch film, just different stuff. I’m a real football junky at the end of the day.
I’m not the loudest guy, I’m not the craziest guy in the room, but you know I love the game of football. I love my teammates, I love playing. Once you get inside of the white lines, it’s different. There’s no worries outside of football, there’s no issues, there’s no back-home problems. You don’t think about anything once you’re inside the white lines besides competing and having fun.”
