Zac Thomas has always enjoyed getting a push.
It’s come in many phases for the Appalachian State quarterback.
Sometimes it was his teammate and backup, Jacob Huesman.
Sometimes it was the fact that he’s had three sets of head coach and quarterbacks coaches in his three seasons as starter – from Scott Satterfield and Frank Ponce in 2018, Eliah Drinkwitz in 2019 and now, Shawn Clark and Tony Petersen.
And sometimes, it was just himself, trying to refine and grow as he went along.
“I mean, I know my first start, I was nervous as nervous can get, just hoping I could go out there and prove what I could play,” Thomas said of the last two years. “And just building on that day in and day out.
“Going through a couple of coaching changes, you still got to prove yourself. Even though I’m named starter, you still have to go out everyday and compete.”
Thomas, a senior, is on the precipice of etching his status among some of the great quarterbacks in App State history. More than a decade removed from The Great One, Armanti Edwards, and the successor to the calm and cool Taylor Lamb, Thomas can climb multiple sections of the program's record book this season, which will begin Saturday against Charlotte.
He has thrown for at least 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in the last two seasons. That includes 28 passing touchdowns and 2,718 yards for a 13-1 team in 2019.
A season on pace with those two could push him to fourth all-time in passing yards. just behind and in range of Richie Williams. and third in career passing touchdowns with Edwards in reach.
Now enter the man who will try to make that happen and more: new App State offensive coordinator and leader of the QB room, Tony Petersen.
In working with a player that’s taken pointers from multiple college coaches, Petersen compared it to working with a grad transfer. During his time at Louisiana Tech and East Carolina, Petersen pointed out, he brought in players who had been molded by someone else. But for those players, it boiled down to one trait: the drive to improve.
Thomas has no shortage of that, Petersen said, and that was evident from the time they started working together.
“The first thing I told Zac is I’m here to help you have the best year of your career,” Petersen said. “. . . We had some little things that we worked on, and he noticed it. He told me some things he wanted to work on.
“And all we’ve been doing is trying to get him better and better and just fine-tune.”
For Thomas, that comes down to a pair of components. For one, he wants to improve the accuracy on his deep ball. With options such as Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams and Jalen Virgil at wide receiver, Thomas said that if he can help them with a catch in stride, those players can score.
And even more importantly, Thomas is focused on calming self-created chaos in the pocket.
“Many times, I would slide too much, I would hitch up too much, and I’m causing way too much between myself and I’m getting antsy in the pocket for no reason,” Thomas said. “So I think I’ve done a better job trying to sit back, relax and read the defense as best I can.”
That first game Thomas mentioned came in 2018, when he produced a scorching fourth-quarter performance in the season opener at Penn State. Thomas threw four touchdowns in the final quarter alone and nearly led App State to an upset in a 45-38 loss.
He has been part of 23 wins and only two losses since. And in what could be his last year, with the possibility of another year if he decides to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant extra eligibility to fall athletes, he could set blaze to another successful year for the Mountaineers.
“I think it’s very special,” Coach Shawn Clark said of Thomas’s development. “You have a guy who comes in here that has all the talent in the world with the nickname of ‘Bamm-Bamm’ because at the time, a 5-yard out route and a 60-yard bomb was the same velocity.
“And a lot of people don’t know this, but the week before Penn State, he did not have a great week of practice. We had a plan if things didn’t work out, what direction we would go in. But once he got hit a few times and settled into his role as the leader of our offense, he’s taken his game year in and year out to another level, and I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.