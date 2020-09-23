App Trail: App State football broadcast bringing back a familiar voice for a stand-in performance this weekend

Appalachian State's football broadcast will sound a little different this week, bringing back a familiar voice as a stand-in analyst for the game against Campbell.

Avery Hall, an App State defensive linemen from 1989 to 1992 and a member of the athletics hall of fame, will join play-by-play announcer Adam Witten in the booth at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday. He'll sub for Pierre Banks, who is missing the game because of a prior commitment.

Hall worked on App State broadcasts from 2000 to 2004 and filled in during the 2015 season. In that early stretch, he partnered with former Mountaineers play-by-play voice David Jackson while Witten served as sideline reporter.

A first-team All-America selection in 1991, Hall was a menace on Coach Jerry Moore's first few Mountaineers D-lines. He still holds the school record for career tackles for loss with 61.5, and he's fifth on the program's all-time sack list with 23.5.

Banks returned to the analyst role this season after two years away while working TV broadcasts.

There will also be a fill-in on the field as well. David Ware will handle sideline reporting for Molly Cotten, who also will be absent because of a prior engagement.