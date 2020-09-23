 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
App Trail: App State football broadcast bringing back a familiar voice for a stand-in performance this weekend
0 comments

App Trail: App State football broadcast bringing back a familiar voice for a stand-in performance this weekend

App State athletics logo (copy)

Appalachian State's football broadcast will sound a little different this week, bringing back a familiar voice as a stand-in analyst for the game against Campbell. 

Avery Hall, an App State defensive linemen from 1989 to 1992 and a member of the athletics hall of fame, will join play-by-play announcer Adam Witten in the booth at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday. He'll sub for Pierre Banks, who is missing the game because of a prior commitment. 

Hall worked on App State broadcasts from 2000 to 2004 and filled in during the 2015 season. In that early stretch, he partnered with former Mountaineers play-by-play voice David Jackson while Witten served as sideline reporter.

A first-team All-America selection in 1991, Hall was a menace on Coach Jerry Moore's first few Mountaineers D-lines. He still holds the school record for career tackles for loss with 61.5, and he's fifth on the program's all-time sack list with 23.5. 

Banks returned to the analyst role this season after two years away while working TV broadcasts. 

There will also be a fill-in on the field as well. David Ware will handle sideline reporting for Molly Cotten, who also will be absent because of a prior engagement.

Ware operates App State Mania, the 247 Sports affiliate site that covers Appalachian recruiting. 

Banks and Cotten will return for the game Oct. 7 against Louisiana in Boone. 

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News