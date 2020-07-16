Updates at 2:24 p.m. with confirmation of MEAC decision:
Appalachian State's football team has lost another opponent for the 2020 season. This time, it's the Mountaineers' home opener.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's decision to shut down fall sports today takes Morgan State out of the schedule for Appalachian, which is now down to 10 opponents.
Sources are telling me that the MEAC will be making an announcement to cancel all fall sports.— Kenn Rashad (@KennRashad) July 16, 2020
Morgan State was set to play in Boone on Sept. 5. App State was paying the FCS visitor $325,000 for the opener.
App State's game against Wisconsin was canceled because a similar situation last week, when the Big Ten made the decision for its fall sports to play only conference schedules.
The Mountaineers will have only two games left in their non-conference schedule: a Sept. 11 game at Wake Forest and a Sept. 26 home matchup with Massachusetts.
The ACC announced it would make its decision on fall sports this month. Two of the Power Five conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, already shifted to conference games only.
App State athletics director Doug Gillin said in an interview this week on WSJS that he'd already been in contact with 10 to 15 schools trying to fill the vacated Wisconsin date.
Two days later, he has a second opening to deal with.
"It was fast and furious," Gillin said in the radio interview on recent talks with other schools. "So everybody that's got an open weekend is really a candidate.
"... I think all of us are still kind of waiting and seeing what else might happen. But assuming that we can play, we're actively trying to fill that hole in our schedule."
