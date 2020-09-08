Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark held his first regular season press conference on Monday. The Mountaineers will play host to Charlotte on Saturday, the third game in the last three seasons between the two programs.
Here are some of the topics he covered as App State starts its pursuit for another Sun Belt Conference title.
Opening statement
"Appreciate you guys for being here. We're super excited to get this season started. Finally get football back here at The Rock this Saturday. Have a quality opponent in Charlotte coming up here. A program we have a lot of respect for, a head coach we have a lot of respect for. And what he's been able to do with his program in just one year speaks volumes for what kid of coach he is and what kind of man he is. Again, we're excited to get started, and we'll go from there."
On the potential for sloppy play in the early parts of this season:
"I did get a chance to watch some football this past Saturday, and there was some sloppy play. And I think that you're going to experience some of that around college football early on. It's something that we've had a detailed plan for. We've tried to scrimmage probably more than some programs have, tried to tackle more, and put a big emphasis on special teams. To win a football game,you have to win two of the three phases now: special teams, offense and defense. you have to win two of those. We spent a lot of time on special teams from back even when we weren't here, we were doing Zoom meetings on special teams. Again, I saw sloppy play, and I hope we don't have it, or else we'll hear about it."
On the overall health of the team:
"Right now we're full speed ahead. We just got out of a meeting with Zach Parker, our trainer, and everyone is a go as of now. But as you know, it's a fluid situation. It changes minute by minute. It could be Thursday and it could change again, and that's going to be the — every day you're trying to figure out what's going on. It's day by day, and what I tell you today could change by Wednesday, could change again by Saturday. So we don't know. We're going to line up and kick it off Saturday at noon, and whoever is there is going to play and there's no excuse in our program. If the head coach is out, we have a plan for someone to step in. And we're going to play this game Saturday at noon."
On what he needs to see from the few question marks he has on the season:
"It's really hard to tell to be honest with you. Because throughout camp it changed so much. The good thing about our program is we have an identity. And we know what we're going to do on offense, we know what we're going to do on defense. And having those 11 practices early in the spring helped a bunch. And getting to camp, we picked up right where we left off in March. Again, I'm not sure what we have to find out this week, but we're going to have to be very detailed and get all the small things cleaned up. But we're ready to go, and we could kick off today if we needed to."
On Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds:
"Well I had a chance to watch him in high school, and we recruited him here. But I think he is a winner, and he's a competitor. He plays with grit. And there's no play that's done right now — some quarterbacks can't scramble and keep the play going, but he's a guy that does a great job extending plays. And he's such a competitor. He's a winner. And that's the kind of quarterback you want in your program. So I can't say enough good things about him."
On if he has any nerves or anxiety to coach his first home game:
"I don't think so. The bowl game helped quite a bit to be honest with you. But it's business as usual, and we have a job to do here at App. And there's always a detailed plan, and we have great coaches here and we've stuck to the plan. Never deviated from the plan when things went array. Again, we're just excited to get going."
On what Charlotte does best:
"Well again, I think they have a very strong run game. And they've done a great job recruiting offensive linemen. And that's one thing as an assistant coach that I spent a lot of time with. We recruit a lot of the same guys. And anytime you have a great quarterback like Chris Reynolds, he's always going to be giving you an issue, giving you problems, because he can extend plays. Even if you're covering down field, he'll roll out and miss a few tackles, extend a play and throw one deep. Make a play. But they did a really good job on offense, they get in a bunch of unbalanced sets and put your defense in a bind. And that can give you issues. So we have to be very smart, with have to recognize the unbalanced formations, and if you get a line to it, communicate."
On the effect of no fans on a game day:
"Again that's always been a great advantage for us here in Boone. Our crowd and our fans, they're very passionate about App State football. Unfortunately that's out of our hands right now, and the last two scrimmages we've had, it's been beautiful here in Boone. The sun's been shining, and there's no fans in the stands. So we brought them (the players) up last week after our last scrimmage and said 'hey, this is game day. This is what it's going to be like, so don't be surprised when you come out here.' It's going to be new to all of us. But again, we don't make any excuses. We're going to put the ball down, line up and the best team's going to win."
On quality of his O-line, which features four all-Sun Belt preseason players:
"If you show me a good football team, I'll show you a good offensive line. That's where it all starts. Very proud of those guys, the way they've handled themselves, the way they conduct themselves in practice. They've got a great coach in Nic Cardwell, who knows what we have to do to be successful. And I've been in his shoes before, and I've worked for a head coach that was an offensive line coach. And that's tough sometimes, but Nic's done a great job with those guys, understanding schemes, what we have to get done, and he really motivates those guys to be better than they were last year. That's his job as a coach — take those guys to the next level. I'm never too far away from them. I always sneak a peek down at the offensive line to see what they're doing. But again, can't say enough good things about our guys, just the way they do things."
On if there are any other opt outs besides wide receiver Corey Sutton:
"Again Corey Sutton, he opted out. David Baldwin-Griffin (a backup quarterback), he opted out. And (Raykwon) Anderson, (a running back from Florida) he opted out. . . Again, they thought that was the best thing for them personally, and we'll support those guys and hope to see them back next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.