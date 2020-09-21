App Trail: What App State coach Shawn Clark said at his weekly press conference

Appalachian State football coach Shawn Clark held his weekly press conference on Monday.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 17-7 loss to Marshall, a result that dropped them out of the AP Top 25. This weekend, they play host to Campbell, an FCS program that's already played two games against Georgia Southern (a 27-26 loss) and Coastal Carolina (a 43-21 loss), respectively.
Here's some of what Clark said.
OPENING STATEMENT:
"Good to see you guys again. Again great game versus Marshall. Congratulations to those guys on a great game, a great atmosphere, a game we can continue for a long time. We came back here Sunday, the sun came up. And it's Campbell. And we'll open up for questions."
On what he saw in breaking down the film from Marshall:
"Well we got beat in all three phases. And if you turn the ball over in college football, you're going to lose. So we came back yesterday and got some things corrected, and all of our focus is on Campbell."
On ways to improve in the red zone:
"Well the field gets tighter and the windows get smaller. And we have to be able to run the football. And when they put nine guys in the box, we have to win our one-on-one battles at receiver. And right now, No. 5 (Thomas Hennigan) is making plays, and we have to find more people to help us."
On Marshall's impact on the App State game:
"Again, Marshall is a good football team. They're a top 25 team for a reason. And those holes we had a week prior, they get smaller. You have to be able to hit the hole, there's times where you have to hit the hole faster and don't bend the ball back and you can have big gains. Again, I think we're doing a good job running the football. We have to finish our blocks, and we have to hit the holes by the running backs."
On what he needs to see from other receivers:
"Availability. People have to play. Thomas does a great job. He played 78 snaps. Malik Williams, we have to get him more involved, and Jalen Virgil needs to play more. And Jalen was nagged by a few injuries, but he's a guy we have to have to be successful. When guys put nine guys in the box and leave us in single coverage, we have to be able to win outside. And that's just the nature of the beast. When you stop our running game, that means there is one more guy in the box we can block, and we have to win outside."
On the benefit of Campbell playing two Sun Belt foes already this season:
"I think Coach (Mike) Minter does a great job at Campbell. He's recruited very well. They have a large offensive line, one of the biggest offensive lines we'll see all year. Got a mobile quarterback, and they have very good receivers. And on the defensive side of the ball, they're a big defensive line. And they run to the ball. They're very sound. They're multiple, so you're not sure exactly what you're going to get. But we have to play our kind of football, and we can't shoot ourselves in the football and turn the football over."
On Henry Pearson's health:
"Henry will be out again this weekend. We hope to get him back for conference play."
On Marcus Williams Jr.'s absence from the Marshall game:
"Yeah going into the week, he was nagged by an injury. A lower leg injury. We knew he was going to be a third back or an emergency back for us. He warmed up, felt OK, came back after halftime and warmed up again and couldn't go. Told the trainer he couldn't go. Again, right in the heat of the battle our trainer said something to me and I kind of didn't pay attention to it because he was our emergency back. And that's what it was. He couldn't go."
On if he saw the team's fight at the end of the game:
"Yes I did. And those guys never stopped fighting till the very end. Even when we were down 10, I believe, we drive the ball down and attempt the field goal. If we do that, we're down seven with all three timeouts. We felt very comfortable that we had a chance to win the football game. But again I can't say enough about our players, the way they fought until the vey end. They will always do that while they're wearing App State gear."
On Campbell's mentality entering the game as an FCS team:
"Well I think the first thing is you look at the tape. They got after Georgia Southern, and they got after Coastal (Carolina). Coastal made some plays late, but the tape, it never lies. And those guys want to come in and make a statement. It's no different than when we go play a Power-5 program. They want to make sure they belong and they've got something to prove. And again I can't say enough good things about Coach Minter and his program, the way he's recruited and the way his kids play. There's a reason why they've lost two tough games, and it's because of the mentality of his program."
On Campbell's offensive characteristics:
"A little bit of all of it. Again, coach (Nick) Grimes does a great job with their offense. Again, it's a very big big offensive line. One guy is 6-7 and 335. The other tackle is 6-6, 300. So they have some big guys that can give you issues up front. But again they're going to try and run the football and a little zone read, and when you load the box to stop the run, they're going to throw it deep. They have playmakers at receiver. And if you watch the Georgia Southern game, really they should've won the game — Campbell should have when you watch the tape. But again, very good program, and there's a reason why they've lost two close game."
336-727-7165