App Trail: What App State coach Shawn Clark said at his weekly press conference

Appalachian State football coach Shawn Clark held his weekly press conference on Monday.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 17-7 loss to Marshall, a result that dropped them out of the AP Top 25. This weekend, they play host to Campbell, an FCS program that's already played two games against Georgia Southern (a 27-26 loss) and Coastal Carolina (a 43-21 loss), respectively.

Here's some of what Clark said.

OPENING STATEMENT:

"Good to see you guys again. Again great game versus Marshall. Congratulations to those guys on a great game, a great atmosphere, a game we can continue for a long time. We came back here Sunday, the sun came up. And it's Campbell. And we'll open up for questions."

On what he saw in breaking down the film from Marshall:

"Well we got beat in all three phases. And if you turn the ball over in college football, you're going to lose. So we came back yesterday and got some things corrected, and all of our focus is on Campbell."

On ways to improve in the red zone:

"Well the field gets tighter and the windows get smaller. And we have to be able to run the football. And when they put nine guys in the box, we have to win our one-on-one battles at receiver. And right now, No. 5 (Thomas Hennigan) is making plays, and we have to find more people to help us."

On Marshall's impact on the App State game:

"Again, Marshall is a good football team. They're a top 25 team for a reason. And those holes we had a week prior, they get smaller. You have to be able to hit the hole, there's times where you have to hit the hole faster and don't bend the ball back and you can have big gains. Again, I think we're doing a good job running the football. We have to finish our blocks, and we have to hit the holes by the running backs."