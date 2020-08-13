For the second straight day, Appalachian State has announced the addition of an in-state opponent to its football schedule.
App State will play host to Campbell on Sept. 26, the school announced Thursday. On Wednesday, App State announced it would play Charlotte on Sept. 12.
“We are pleased to add another home game against an in-state school to the 2020 schedule,” Athletics Director Doug Gillin of App State said through a news release. “We continue to follow guidance from health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference to provide the safest environment for the return of sports on our campus.
“We hope to safely welcome App State students, season ticket holders and visiting teams to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, following the latest public health protocols."
Campbell’s league, the Big South Conference, announced Wednesday that it was delaying football season to the spring semester but will allow programs to schedule up to four non-conference games.
The Mountaineers have two non-conference games on the schedule and could add two more.
App State has beaten Campbell in each of the two previous meetings — 20-6 in 1931 and 66-0 in 2014.
