Appalachian State analysis: Defense clogs the air; Williams Jr., Wells impressive

A disruptive defense continued to shine for Appalachian State's football team in its 31-13 victory against Louisiana-Monroe.
The Mountaineers allowed 222 total yards on 62 plays, an average of 3.8 yards. But even more so, they strangled the airways. App State entered the game tied for sixth in the nation with 25 pass deflections. The defense added six more against the Warhawks.
Ryan Huff, a junior safety, had two of the Mountaineers’ three interceptions. The starting crew of Huff and Kaiden Smith at the safety positions, paired with Shermar Jean-Charles and Shaun Jolly at cornerback, is rounding into form.
“I got it this week, but you know, it’s been other weeks that Sherm has stepped up, Jolly has stepped up or Kaido has stepped up so it just feels good to have those two under my belt and have the bragging rights this week," Huff said.
Against ULM, App State took the opportunity to play more aggressively with Huff and Smith. App State coach Shawn Clark said the Mountaineers were able to pick out running formations and allow the two safeties to shift down into the box.
It resulted in Smith leading the team in total tackles with six and keeping a shaky ULM offense rattled for most of the day.
Jean-Charles, the nation’s leader in pass deflections, registered three. One prevented a potential touchdown on a ULM trick play in the second quarter.
“Sherm was one of those guys that took me under his wing,” Huff said. “I came in a year after him. Sherm is one of the guys that taught me the defense. It feels great to see a guy like that shine.”
Williams Jr. gets back on track
After some issues securing the football, Marcus Williams Jr. put together a flawless performance.
The senior running back had 103 yards, a total that included his 48-yard touchdown on which he split through a big hole then shook off tackles.
Williams had a 39-yard run against Arkansas State a week ago. What looked like a breakaway touchdown became a turnover as a defender knocked the ball loose from behind. And in the season opener against Charlotte on Sept. 12, Williams Jr. lost the ball on a run in front of the end zone.
Clark said Williams refocused his efforts this week on protecting the football.
“He had a great week of practice, and that’s what I told him," Clark said. "I said you’re not practicing like you have in the past and it’s showing up on the field. And he came back and really busted his tail this week.
“I’m so proud of the way he came back and responded.”
Wells strikes again
Another week, another step forward for freshman wide receiver Christian Wells.
Wells had another touchdown, a 37-yard grab on which he adjusted midair, his third score in the last two weeks. He had 80 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas State last week.
App State quarterback Zac Thomas has had to adjust to new receivers throughout the season. He’s leaning on freshmen such as Wells and Christan Horn to go along with seniors Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams (six catches, 60 yards, touchdown).
The Mountaineers have been without Corey Sutton all season after he opted out and have missed Jalen Virgil the last three games because of injury.
Wells is starting to ease pressure off other receivers.
“He has the confidence now and he knows now that he’s good enough to in this conference and against these DBs,” Thomas said. “That’s the confidence he (Wells) needs, and with Christan Horn, that’s where we need to get him to.”
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!