Appalachian State analysis: Defense clogs the air; Williams Jr., Wells impressive

A disruptive defense continued to shine for Appalachian State's football team in its 31-13 victory against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Mountaineers allowed 222 total yards on 62 plays, an average of 3.8 yards. But even more so, they strangled the airways. App State entered the game tied for sixth in the nation with 25 pass deflections. The defense added six more against the Warhawks.

Ryan Huff, a junior safety, had two of the Mountaineers’ three interceptions. The starting crew of Huff and Kaiden Smith at the safety positions, paired with Shermar Jean-Charles and Shaun Jolly at cornerback, is rounding into form.

“I got it this week, but you know, it’s been other weeks that Sherm has stepped up, Jolly has stepped up or Kaido has stepped up so it just feels good to have those two under my belt and have the bragging rights this week," Huff said.

Against ULM, App State took the opportunity to play more aggressively with Huff and Smith. App State coach Shawn Clark said the Mountaineers were able to pick out running formations and allow the two safeties to shift down into the box.

It resulted in Smith leading the team in total tackles with six and keeping a shaky ULM offense rattled for most of the day.