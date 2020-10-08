Appalachian State announces four more positive COVID-19 cases in the football program

Appalachian State's football program has four new cases of COVID-19.

Three staff members and one student-athlete are affected in this latest update, the university reported, extending the team's total to 21 active cases and 59 cumulatively.

Those numbers will increase to 25, unless some previous cases come out of isolation protocol, and 63, respectively.

The university's COVID-19 page reported a decrease in its active cases, dropping from 225 to 199.

Along with the new football cases, App State also announced four new clusters on campus, all affiliated with residence halls (Coltrane, Frank, Gardner and Hoey). That now increases the active clusters on campus to 18, which includes the football, volleyball and wrestling programs. Clusters aren't typically updated until the end of the week.

The Mountaineers (2-1) have postponed their next two scheduled games because of their case total and corresponding contact tracing: The home game against Louisiana (from Oct. 7 to Dec. 4 or 5) and a trip to Georgia Southern (from Oct. 14 to Dec. 12).

App State's next football game is at home on Oct. 22 against Arkansas State.