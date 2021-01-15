Appalachian State brings Frank Ponce back as offensive coordinator, a third Louisville assistant to return to Boone

Ponce was part of an App State program that won at least nine games from 2015 to 2018 and helped start the program’s current bowl winning streak of six games, the latest result being Appalachian’s 56-28 win against North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last month.

He oversaw the career of former App State quarterback Taylor Lamb, who set the Sun Belt Conference record with 90 career touchdown passes. His four years as a starter resulted in more than 9,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards.

Ponce also worked with Zac Thomas in his first year as a starter, which began with a near upset at Penn State and ended with Thomas as the 2018 Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year. That season, Thomas accounted for 31 total touchdowns (21 passing and 10 rushing) for the Mountaineers (11-2).

He’s the third assistant to return to the App State staff after initially following Satterfield to Louisville. Dale Jones, now the Mountaineers' defensive coordinator, was the Cardinals' inside linebackers coach for the 2019 season before he rejoined App State. Nic Cardwell, App State’s offensive line coach, was a quality control coach in 2019 at Louisville. He spent 2018 as the Mountaineers tight ends coach after the NCAA allowed FBS programs to add a 10th on-field assistant.