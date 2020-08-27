BOONE — As Thursday afternoon shifted to evening, it became clear that the Appalachian State football team would not be holding its regularly scheduled practice.
But really, there were much more important things going on in the team locker room and meeting room. Practice could wait a day.
App State opted not to hold practice in unity, deciding to use the time to talk about racial and social injustice. That decision came a day after NBA players boycotted its games in unison and four days after Jacob Blake was shot by police officers in Kenosha, Wis., seven times as he attempted to get in his car.
Originally planning to start around 3 p.m., the Mountaineers eventually made their way to the turf at 5 to hold a brief ending for an important moment.
“We decided to go down to the field, wrap arms with each other and take a picture and let the whole world know — just not Boone or North Carolina, the world — that App State football is together, and we’re going to make a positive change,” Clark said. “And it can’t be lip service. I told them if we’re going to do something it can’t be a one-time thing because it doesn’t make a difference."
Clark said this conversation started with the team’s unity group, a 12-man mixture ranging from freshman to senior with equal parts white and persons of color. The group meets once a week, and Clark met with those players at 1 o’clock Thursday.
He said he realized it was a conversation the whole team needed to have. So in the Mountaineer Room, a big gathering spot in the athletics tower, the football program gathered to talk about the topic that’s churned through our nation during the last few months, following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people.
After that initial meeting, the football program started making its way to the field. But before everyone could start coming out, seniors Elijah Diarrassouba and Marcus Williams Jr. told Clark that the team wanted to keep the conversation going.
In total, Clark said 30-plus players stood up to share their stories. So did some assistant coaches, some strength coaches. Clark called some of the players’ experiences heartbreaking.
“Again, I don’t know how they feel,” Clark said. “I’ve never been in their spot before, but I know what hurt is like. And my players are my No.1 priority, and we’re going to listen to them.”
Clark said when he took over the Mountaineers program, he preached openness. Clark wants his players to feel comfortable enough to share their thoughts, their ideas and their struggles. Instances like Thursday reminded him that success as a coach come in many other forms outside of victories.
“Ultimately we’re going to be judged on wins and loses, that’s what my record is going to be here,” Clark said. “But to me, its more than that. It’s a 40-year decision for me with those guys. When I go to their wedding. What kind of dad are they going to be? What kid of husbands are they going to be?”
For most of Thursday afternoon, Kidd Brewer Stadium sat empty. At one point, equipment managers went out to put up the equipment they’d laid out. Cheerleaders tumbled down the east sideline and track athletes went through warm ups around the hashes.
App State became one of a few programs to call off practice Thursday. Boston College, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Florida did the same. Clark said the program would get back at it again Friday.
After finishing up his explanation of the day, Clark sat at the front desk of a computer lab. He was heading to meet with the unity council again in the opens of taking some of the change players talked about and applying it to their program.
As he went to get up, he used a second to show his pride.
“Great kids, guys,” he said out loud to those listening. “You have no idea — world changers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.