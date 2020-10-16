 Skip to main content
Appalachian State can host 2,100 for football games at Kidd Brewer Stadium
Mike Boyce, a self-proclaimed “diehard fan” of Appalachian State, looks across the empty stadium at halftime of the season opener against Charlotte.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Appalachian State will be able to host 2,100 spectators for its next scheduled home football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

The Mountaineers will host Arkansas State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN).

Access for home games against Charlotte and Campbell were limited to members of football families.

How tickets will be distributed:

• App State football and visiting team families – 450

• App State students (via ticket lottery) – 800

• App State season ticket holders (allocated by Yosef Club rank) – 650

• Other ticket allotments – 200

Spectators will be assigned a gate to enter and an arrival time to help ensure social distancing, and they will be required to wear masks. Faculty, staff and students will be required to complete the university’s COVID-19 Daily Health Check before entering.

More information: AppStateSports.com.

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

