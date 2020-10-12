Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark says the football team could return to the field this week

The university announced 101 active cases on Monday, a steep drop off from early October days totaling more than 200 cases. The football program, cumulatively, has had 78 cases dating to the first positive result June 16.

The Mountaineers are 2-1, their last game a 52-21 victory against Campbell on Sept. 26. In that game, App State played without 18 players and three coaches because of active cases and contact tracing.

When practice resumes, Clark said, there will be a need to establish some rhythm again after such a long break.

“Anytime you go two weeks without practicing and being around the players, there’ll be some rust,” Clark said. “But I’m very confident in our players and our program that we’re made of the right stuff and we’re built for this."

Clark also mentioned that his players are eager to start play again. And the coaching staff is looking forward to being around positions groups as they’ve shifted to working from home and meeting online with the athletics building closed.

“We’re anxious to get back to playing football, something these kids love, and we want to make sure we do it the right way,” Clark said. “. . . Our guys are excited. I get text messages on a daily basis that says, ‘Coach, when can we play again?’

“Whenever I find something out we’ll relay it to our players. But we look forward to getting back and competing against Arkansas State here next Thursday.”

