Appalachian State counting on its fans to show for 'home' game in Charlotte against East Carolina

A little more than a week out from the start of Appalachian State’s football season, Danny Morrison provided a reminder of why the Duke’s Mayo Classic became a full weekend of activities.

“It is an App State home game played in an NFL stadium,” said Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “For players to have the opportunity – people forget about that – for players to have the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium is a big deal.”

The Foundation will host a pair of games, starting with a Sept. 2 matchup between App State and East Carolina. Two days later, Clemson and Georgia will lock up in a matchup of College Football Playoff contenders.

The extended weekend, which will include Thursday and Saturday fan fests before the pair of games and a Friday concert, doesn’t come to fruition without App State’s original decision to shift one of its home games in a four-game series against ECU to the Queen City.

App State, both as an athletics department and a university, looks to Charlotte as a haven. The city boasts a large Mountaineers’ alumni base. The collection of graduates are part of the reason the series, announced in 2017, was modified in 2019. The following year, the game was shifted from Saturday to Thursday to accommodate Clemson-Georgia as well.