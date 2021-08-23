Appalachian State counting on its fans to show for 'home' game in Charlotte against East Carolina

A little more than a week out from the start of Appalachian State’s football season, Danny Morrison provided a reminder of why the Duke’s Mayo Classic became a full weekend of activities.
“It is an App State home game played in an NFL stadium,” said Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “For players to have the opportunity – people forget about that – for players to have the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium is a big deal.”
The Foundation will host a pair of games, starting with a Sept. 2 matchup between App State and East Carolina. Two days later, Clemson and Georgia will lock up in a matchup of College Football Playoff contenders.
The extended weekend, which will include Thursday and Saturday fan fests before the pair of games and a Friday concert, doesn’t come to fruition without App State’s original decision to shift one of its home games in a four-game series against ECU to the Queen City.
App State, both as an athletics department and a university, looks to Charlotte as a haven. The city boasts a large Mountaineers’ alumni base. The collection of graduates are part of the reason the series, announced in 2017, was modified in 2019. The following year, the game was shifted from Saturday to Thursday to accommodate Clemson-Georgia as well.
“We need people to go to Charlotte, we need Appalachian people to go to Charlotte,” App State athletics director Doug Gillin said this month. “We want to continue to play in Charlotte. We think it's a great place for us to go play periodically. But this is kind of a show-up game for Appalachian State fans. So we want to see them there and we could do more.”
The Charlotte Sports Foundation has hosted neutral-site games in the Carolina Panthers' stadium since 2015, beginning with a North Carolina-South Carolina matchup. The App State-ECU game is the first to occur with a designated home team. Morrison said he’s been encouraged by ticket sales for the entire weekend. Clemson-Georgia is already sold out (capacity is 74,867), and App State-ECU has sold 30,000-plus tickets.
“Participation has been good,” Morrison said. “And it'll continue to escalate as we get closer to the game. And so again, there's a lot of interest in the game.
“App State fans have historically been amazing with their support of the team, and we feel like there will be a good East Carolina fan base here as well.”
Morrison speaks with observation experience of the Mountaineers’ fan base: he served as the commissioner of the Southern Conference from 2001 to 2005 and as Wofford’s athletics director for more than a decade before that.
He also conveyed excitement about being part of the series revival: the two schools last played in 2012 after being frequent competitors in the 1970s.
“Here we have a rivalry game that goes back a long history, and you've got a program, App State, that has been stellar,” Morrison said. “And you got an East Carolina program that is certainly moving in the right direction. So it should be a great game.”
The games will follow the health and safety protocols required by the city, requiring face masks in indoor spaces. All ticketing will also be mobile, and transactions must be cashless.
If previous Charlotte trips are any indication, App State should have numbers again. In 2018, the Mountaineers helped the 49ers football program set a stadium attendance record with 19,151 fans. That game, a 45-9 App State win, required extra bleachers in Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The attendance number hits on the main reason why Gillin prioritizes regional games with peer institutions. App State will play both ECU and Marshall during the non-conference portion of this season.
Gillin’s indication isn’t as much a hope as it is an expectation for App State fans to show up in waves. To him, it’s necessary for App State to maintain a foothold in the state’s most populous city.
“We recruit so much in Charlotte, whether it's for student-athletes, students, faculty, staff,” Gillin said. “This is a really big deal for us, outside of the game. The game is obviously really important to us.
“But to our university, Charlotte's a really important market and we look forward to spending a lot of time there with a lot of key folks.”
336-727-7165