Appalachian State defense notebook: Steven Jones, Brendan Harrington and Nick Ross

Before Steven Jones was seen on the football field, he was probably heard.

The Appalachian State defensive back has always brought energy from the moment he joined the program in 2017.

“If I don’t have fun with it, I ain’t going to be able to do it, you know?” Jones said. “ ... Even when I’m down, people don’t even know I'm down sometimes. When I get here, I try to cheer everybody up.

“It just makes me happy. It makes me play better, you feel me? It’s just a-whole-nother level.”

Jones, a go-to special teamer as a freshman and a steady presence in heavy pass coverage the last two years, gets his chance at another level this season. He’s primed to slide into the slot vacated by Shemar Jean-Charles. Jones had to wait his turn, like Jean-Charles and others before him, but he has the confidence of his position coach.

Rod West joined the program earlier this year, and he recognized the confidence that Jones had almost immediately. For West, the spring was about helping Jones realize that with more time on the field, it will come with more challenges.