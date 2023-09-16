For the second time at home, the Appalachian State offense had to step up its game in the second half to secure a victory.

The Mountaineers (2-1) fought through an East Carolina defense that converted two turnovers into scores. Joey Aguilar threw three touchdown passes and Nate Noel racked up another 100-yard-plus rushing performance in a 43-28 victory on Saturday.

In the season opener, Gardner-Webb caused headaches for AppState and held a 24-21 lead in the third quarter before the Mountaineers ran off 24 unanswered points. ECU replayed that drama before a record-tying crowd of 40,138 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The Pirates (0-3) were up 28-22 after Shavon Revel returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. That was the second turnover the Pirates turned into a score, but it was also the last time they would lead.

Aguilar threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Milan Tucker and added a 1-yard scoring run, both in the third quarter. Aguilar found reserve tight end David Larkins on a 6-yard scoring pass with just under six minutes remaining. It was by then that the sunny skies that had greeted fans at kickoff had turned gray and eventually brought rain.

“We made some mistakes in the first half, coaching-wise, player-wise,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “There was never a doubt in our locker room who was going to win that football game.”

Clark tried to convince those who were listening that the Pirates were better than their record showed. Those who may have doubted his assessment might have been surprised. ECU took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays to score on Rahjai Harris’ 7-yard scoring run with 10:14 left in the first quarter. Appalachian State went 75 yards in its first drive as well, but just needed two plays. The second of the two was Noel’s 68-yard dash up the near sideline to tie the score.

When Noel was done for the afternoon, he’d gained 177 yards on 24 carries. It’s the fourth straight game in which he has posted at least 100 yards rushing, and he credited his offensive line for the latest performance.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, really, just watching my o-line open up the holes,” Noel said. “Then, when I get out there, the receivers blocking down field already. It’s really just make one man miss or something like that. I love it.”

Kaedin Robinson, who caught the first of Aguilar’s three scoring passes, said blocking for Noel and the rest of the running backs is something they take pride in.

“Yeah, we work in practice every day working on blocks,” Robinson said. “And we know if Nate gets the ball, he’ll cut and do everything m so we just know we’ve got to block. He hits the hole, he’s going to make something happen. We block for touchdowns. Receivers block for touchdowns, so that’s what our job is.”

ECU started Alex Flinn in place of Mason Garcia, who had started the first two games at quarterback. Flinn directed the Pirates to a pair of scoring drives and played much of the game, save for Garcia’s appearance late in the first half. The switch at quarterback didn’t catch Clark and his defense off guard.

“The thing with social media, you find out everything before it happens,” Clark said. “So, we knew (Flinn) was going to be the quarterback ... He’s more of a gunslinger and throws it and he made some great plays for East Carolina today, but we knew what we were getting in both.”

With one game left on the non-conference portion of the schedule, AppState has a trip to Wyoming next weekend before turning its attention to the Sun Belt Conference. There’s a road game with Louisiana-Monroe before a Tuesday night meeting with Coastal Carolina at home. But as Clark said at the start of the week, he’d like a few more games against in-state schools.

“It’s very important to play these kinds of games,” he said. “We have 40,000-plus out here in the rain. Our fan base showed up. East Carolina’s fan base showed up. We’re talking about fan experience. We’re talking about doing all the right things for college football.”