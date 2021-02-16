Appalachian State fills remaining football staff vacancy, hiring a 30-year coaching vet

Appalachian State's football program filled its final vacancy on Tuesday, hiring a 30-year coaching vet.

The Mountaineers picked David Lockwood to coach safeties, giving head coach Shawn Clark a full staff of 10 on-field assistants again.

Mark DeBastiani, who coached safeties last year as part of Clark's first coaching staff, will now oversee outside linebackers.

Clark has made three hires since the 2020 season ended. He hired Frank Ponce as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, replacing Tony Petersen. He also hired Rod West to replace James Rowe, who got scooped up as cornerbacks coach.

Lockwood coached the Nevada secondary in 2018 and 2019, preceded by stints as cornerbacks coach at Arizona (2012 to 2015) and UNLV (2017).

He has also worked at West Virginia, his alma mater, on three separate occasions — as a grad assistant in 1989, as defensive backs coach in 2000 and as cornerbacks coach from 2008 to 2011. He's also worked at Notre Dame, Minnesota and Kentucky. With the Gophers' program from 2002 to 2006, he rose to defensive coordinator for his final two seasons.