Appalachian State football injury updates from Coach Shawn Clark

Appalachian State was missing a couple of key starters on Saturday and saw a couple of more exit the 17-13 football win against Georgia State.

An update on those players from Coach Shawn Clark, whose team will visit No. 15 Coastal Carolina on Saturday:

Starting quarterback Zac Thomas

Thomas got hit while running out of bounds in the fourth quarter during a drive where the Mountaineers scored the go-ahead touchdown. Thomas' backup, Jacob Huesman, went in to lead the series while Thomas was still being tended to on the sideline.

He was taken to the hospital from the field but was released soon after.

"Zac was back in the building yesterday and looked good," Clark said. "Again, I'm not a doctor. Talking to our trainer Zach Parker and Dr. Ben Parker about him, and it's going to be day-to-day."

Clark said after the game that Thomas' trip to the hospital was precautionary. The coach said Monday that Thomas went through a CAT scan and "all things were negative."

"Anytime you take a shot on the sideline like that, he got hit and hit hard," Clark said. "I'm not sure if you call it whiplash, I'm not sure of the medical term.