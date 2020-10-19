Appalachian State football notebook: Shawn Clark, Zac Thomas and Shaun Jolly share excitement as season resumes

“As a college football player, you come to a university to play in front of big crowds and get that crowd atmosphere going,” Thomas said. “I mean, the first couple of games were not ideal. You didn’t get to play in front of fans.

“Marshall was awesome just because they allowed fans and you got to play in front of those fans. Even if they were booing you, it was still somebody saying something to you.”

Clark on Arkansas State’s defensive changes

After his team allowed 52 points in a win versus Georgia State, Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson fired two defensive assistants: Coordinator David Duggan and defensive pass game coordinator Ed Pinkham.

Clark said a midseason change is never ideal, but the Mountaineers would prepare for virtually the same Red Wolves defense.

“Coach Anderson’s trying to do what was best for this program,” Clark said. “I don't feel that they're going to be a total of fundamental change of who they are in less than a week.

“So we're gonna prepare like it's the same defense, the same play-caller. And again, we have to be prepared for something, the unexpected.”

Ready for a showdown