Appalachian State football program alums eager to launch FCS spring seasons

Hanging on to the Liberty game, as well as adding the North Carolina game, came with a financial advantage — $425,000 and $400,000, respectively from those two game contracts; Western Carolina reported $2.9 million each in football revenue and in expenses in 2018-19. Those paydays, along with the lack of in-person recruiting, has helped Western Carolina deal with the cost of testing, the coach said.

But the benefit was much more important than that.

“We did it the smartest way you could do it that was safe, conservative and gave us a lot of information before we started,” Speir said. “And then it wound up we had to play two money games, and our players were fired up about playing North Carolina. To be honest with you, there were a lot of positives coming out of that ballgame.”

Talking in late January, a few days after his team returned to campus and went through their first round of tests ahead of practices, Speir said his program dealt with COVID-19 as best it could. The staff would battle it again on Dec. 5 against UNC. Three staffers missed the game, Speir said, two testing positive and one knocked out by contact tracing.