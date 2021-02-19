Appalachian State football program alums eager to launch FCS spring seasons

Mark Speir said 2021 might mirror the deep playoff runs of his days on the Appalachian State football staff. Mario Acitelli is reminded of his playing career in Boone while out on the chilly practice field during the last month. And Taylor Lamb, in his first full-time coaching role, is just ready to show what his position group can do.
These three former Mountaineers have waited patiently for the spring. With their respective programs, they will take part in the FCS spring season that kicked off with one matchup last week and revs up in earnest this weekend.
Western Carolina, where Speir is head coach, travels to Furman on Saturday. Elon and Acitelli, the Phoenix’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, will play host to Davidson the same day.
Lamb, Gardner-Webb’s quarterback coach on a first-year staff, has one more week to go — the Bulldogs open their season at home against Elon next week. The rookie assistant sounded like a person just gracious to be so close to a game.
“For us coaches and players, it's gonna be a long 2021,” Lamb said. “And that aspect of developing game plans, our players body-wise playing a bunch of games — but at the end of the day, man, you know, you don't realize what you lost until it gets taken away from you.”
2021 will be a wild year for FCS football — teams will potentially play nearly 20 games this calendar year, not including the playoffs. Here is what it was like to get here through the trio's perspective.
The head coach's perspective
Mark Speir didn’t handle his time on the couch well.
For the second of three games Western Carolina played this fall, the eight-year head coach didn’t make the trip. He tested positive for COVID-19 during that week's surveillance testing. Asymptomatic with no clue how he got it, he sequestered at home as the Catamounts traveled to Eastern Kentucky for a 49-17 loss Nov. 21.
“I was sitting right there hollering, throwing things and cheering,” said Speir, who spent nine season as an App State assistant. “We had a scoop-and-score — I about broke our coffee table. Paige (Speir’s wife), we were dancing.
“Then you make some bonehead plays, and I’m mad at the TV.”
When the Southern Conference announced its shift to the spring, it gave schools the opportunity to play fall games. Western Carolina held on to two of its non-conference opponents, Liberty (Nov. 14) and Eastern Kentucky, and added a third, impromptu replacement: North Carolina (Dec. 5).
Speir hoped his team could play, but he also realized the approach needed to be careful. He spent time on the phone with many head coaches around the state, such as App State’s Shawn Clark, figuring out how they were going to deal with games, travel, and whatever else he could think of.
Hanging on to the Liberty game, as well as adding the North Carolina game, came with a financial advantage — $425,000 and $400,000, respectively from those two game contracts; Western Carolina reported $2.9 million each in football revenue and in expenses in 2018-19. Those paydays, along with the lack of in-person recruiting, has helped Western Carolina deal with the cost of testing, the coach said.
But the benefit was much more important than that.
“We did it the smartest way you could do it that was safe, conservative and gave us a lot of information before we started,” Speir said. “And then it wound up we had to play two money games, and our players were fired up about playing North Carolina. To be honest with you, there were a lot of positives coming out of that ballgame.”
Talking in late January, a few days after his team returned to campus and went through their first round of tests ahead of practices, Speir said his program dealt with COVID-19 as best it could. The staff would battle it again on Dec. 5 against UNC. Three staffers missed the game, Speir said, two testing positive and one knocked out by contact tracing.
But there was never a cluster or an outbreak, the coach said, but COVID popped up. A majority of the cases the program faced, he said, were asymptomatic. None resulted in a hospital visit.
Elon and Gardner-Webb didn’t get to play this fall. The Bulldogs got close to a game with Charlotte, but positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing depleted a Gardner-Webb position group enough to lead to a cancellation. Speir, meanwhile, hopes the positives he saw for his players carry over.
“Our guys were excited, but it wouldn't surprise me if they say, ‘You know what, is this really worth it? Let's just wait till the fall,’” Speir said of his team’s return. “And I'm sure there's some players in every program that's going to play that are saying that, but you know the majority of ours are really excited.”
Taking care of your players
Mario Acitelli prides himself on his tech savviness.
“We don't have paper playbooks anymore,” Acitelli said. “All that stuff's gone so I can pull up the playbook on my phone, pull the film up on my phone, our players can do all the same thing, so that's pretty cool.”
Acitelli started on the Mountaineers offensive line from 2006 to 2009, helping the team win the last two of its three straight FCS national championships. He joined Elon after the 2019 season, having been a special teams analyst at UNC.
Like Lamb, Acitelli will get to coach in his first season’s worth of games. He started last January and immediately got to work building relationships. He had his players over to his house, as many positions coaches do, to get that time off field together.
Elon started spring practices in 2020, getting through five. They were actually prepping the team for a Saturday scrimmage — Acitelli said he and the players were in a special teams meeting — with the rest of the practices were shut down.
Acitelli thought Elon head coach Tony Trisciani helped the program immediately pivot. It was the only step they could take, in reality: Shift from season preparation to focus on development in the weight room. But the remote component required to keep coaches and players safer placed a premium on the effort required to maintain mental health and relationships even more.
“I mean, the term ‘social distance’ — like yeah, in a social setting you want to stay distant,” Acitelli said. “But really, you're trying to have physical distance. You're still trying to have a connection with people. And so that that's been the biggest struggle for most kids.”
For him, that wasn’t just calls, texts and Zooms. He said since players returned, he’s making the effort to walk or run around campus daily. It's a chance to bump into players outside the office and talk. He’s also tried his best to be simple in terms of his schemes and prepare as many players as he can to deal with any potential contact-tracing effect on special teams.
Lamb’s experience was a bit different as part of a new staff, hired to work under his cousin and Gardner-Webb head coach Tre Lamb.
After his hiring, Taylor Lamb started forging relationships with players but also had to start looking for new ones. The staff thumped the recruiting trail, tossing together a signing class. He scooped up Wake Forest transfer quarterback Tayvon Bowers, as well as Jy Tolen out of Gilbert, S.C. In the 2020 early signing period, the Bulldogs added two more quarterbacks: grad transfer Carlton Aiken from Division II Pace University and signed Western Alamance’s Kendall McKoy.
Gardner-Webb went from sending kids off on spring break in 2020 to waiting for them to safely return for a few months. The roster came back together during the summer, then held off on starting a fall camp until the season had more clarity. Players were let go for an early Christmas before their January turn.
“We started all camp technically, on February 1st,” Lamb said with a little disbelief at the words. “Here we are.”
Gardner-Webb’s conference, the Big South, is playing a four-game schedule. The Colonial Athletics Association, of which Elon is a member, will feature six conference games. The SoCon and Western Carolina will have eight-game conference schedules. And then they’ll all turn around to play a regular fall season.
Speir said teams would have to practice to stay healthy for so many games. It will be both tricky and a learning process to avoid the lingering soft-tissue injuries or the more consequential ones that could wipe out not one but two seasons for a player in 2021. But for FCS football, it’s just the latest problem in search of the best answer.
“From all the coaches I've talked to, the biggest concern is we're all go-getters. We've done it this way for a zillion years,” Speir said. “And you really have to think outside the box and really slow it down.
“We're not gonna practice as long. We're not gonna tackle as much. And we're just gonna make sure we're trying to put our players in the best position we can, health-wise.”
336-727-7165