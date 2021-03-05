Appalachian State football team opens spring practice Monday. Here are the intrigue points of 2021.

Welcome to the 2021 football season, which will hopefully look more like the others and nothing like 2020 for colleges nationwide.
Appalachian State will open spring practice Monday after going 9-3 last season. And as always, there are points of excitement and curiosity as this new team finds its identity.
What you need to know as the Mountaineers get ready for these 15 practices.
How does Chase Brice look, and who does he find rhythm with first?
This is the big one, and it’ll be fun to watch it develop during the spring and through the fall.
Brice, the former Clemson and Duke quarterback, joined the App State program and enrolled early. He’ll join a room that is looking for a new starter, and he’ll be the presumptive favorite.
Here’s the more interesting part: Which wide receiver will he establish his go-to rapport with first? In 2017, Thomas Hennigan roared onto the scene as a freshman and steady set of hands for Taylor Lamb. The next season, the Zac Thomas-Corey Sutton connection went on full display in the season opener at Penn State and let up only during Sutton’s injuries.
An offense returning most of its weapons will hinge on Brice’s transition to the Mountaineers playbook.
Health and depth on the offensive side
App State ran into a depth issue last season, mainly when it came to wide receivers and tight ends. In the former, Sutton opted out, combined with Hennigan and Jalen Virgil’s battles with injuries. In the latter, grad transfer Zac Crosby had a season-ending injury early, with both Henry Pearson and Mike Evans missing time as well.
Depth at the Group of Five level is a constant struggle, and the injuries to those two groups exposed the lack of experience behind the players who’ve been stalwarts the last few seasons, making the offense lean back on its run game even harder.
There were bright spots for the future. Most notably, Christian Wells' two-touchdown performance against Arkansas State and Christan Horn, a player whom coaches raved about after the abbreviated spring practices of 2020, getting significant playing time. Those experiences should help set a course for an easier battle with depth at those positions in 2021.
New starters in key places
Yeah, yeah, yeah, new starters are broken in every year. And every year, there are important spots where vacancies pique the interest.
The first one? A few spots on the offensive line. Cole Garrison, the main starter at left tackle last season, is off to med school. Ryan Neuzil, the starting left guard for more than three seasons, is pursuing the NFL. Noah Hannon, a four-year starter at center, moved on to the next phase of his life.
Baer Hunter (started at right guard) and Cooper Hodges (right tackle) return. And the spring will become a serious indicator to where players fall in.
A player to watch? Damion Daley. He appeared last season in some run-heavy sets as tight end and got snaps on the line, too. In the middle of the season, offensive line coach Nic Cardwell pointed out that Daley likely could have started at another program without the entrenched starters the Mountaineers had. Daley early enrolled last season after a year at Georgia Military College.
The Mountaineers will need to fill the spot vacated by Shemar Jean-Charles after his outstanding season in 2020 but have managed to do so in the past, following departures such as Clifton Duck and Tae Hayes.
Expectations for Cam Peoples
What does the junior season look like for Cam Peoples?
Serving as one of three options out of the backfield, Peoples used the end of the season to surge ahead and become a 1,100-yard rusher. He ran for 317 of those yards in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, a five-touchdown performance that was an exclamation point to end a long and difficult season.
Peoples will be part of a talented running back group once again, which speedster Nate Noel and adds transfer Jahmir Smith from Notre Dame. Daetrich Harrington is also on the mend from an injury that forced him out of the last six games of last season.
How the grad transfers will fit in?
Brice and Smith have been mentioned already. The last one is Stuart Head, who came to Boone from Stanford.
He’ll be an interesting study, joining the safety group with a massive frame. The 6-foot-4 native of Georgia opted out last season after starting six games in 2019, appearing in nine for the Cardinal.
Appalachian brings back both safety starters, Kaiden Smith and Ryan Huff. Head will be another heavy hitter in the group.
336-727-7165