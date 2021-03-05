Appalachian State football team opens spring practice Monday. Here are the intrigue points of 2021.

Welcome to the 2021 football season, which will hopefully look more like the others and nothing like 2020 for colleges nationwide.

Appalachian State will open spring practice Monday after going 9-3 last season. And as always, there are points of excitement and curiosity as this new team finds its identity.

What you need to know as the Mountaineers get ready for these 15 practices.

How does Chase Brice look, and who does he find rhythm with first?

This is the big one, and it’ll be fun to watch it develop during the spring and through the fall.

Brice, the former Clemson and Duke quarterback, joined the App State program and enrolled early. He’ll join a room that is looking for a new starter, and he’ll be the presumptive favorite.

Here’s the more interesting part: Which wide receiver will he establish his go-to rapport with first? In 2017, Thomas Hennigan roared onto the scene as a freshman and steady set of hands for Taylor Lamb. The next season, the Zac Thomas-Corey Sutton connection went on full display in the season opener at Penn State and let up only during Sutton’s injuries.