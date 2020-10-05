Appalachian State football trying to determine whether Oct. 14 matchup with Georgia Southern can be played

At the time of the announcement, the school did not announce how many people were in contact tracing protocol.

Clark said the program is on pause. The team is not practicing, and coaches are working from home. Players are staying out of the locker room, Clark said, and some will be able to start working out on Tuesday in groups of up to five.

“I talk to Zach (Parker), our trainer, on a daily basis, and he gives up an update of where we are as far as quarantine, contact tracing, who’s positive,” Clark said. “But right now, that’s all the information I have for you.”

Eighteen players and three full-time coaches were unavailable for App State’s game against Campbell on Sept. 26 because of contact tracing, a situation stemming from a positive case ending up on a team bus.

As of Monday, the university reported that 191 students and 11 employees make up the active cases, down from 218 students and 11 employees Sunday. But the school still has 14 active clusters on campus, including seven that were announced last week. Clusters in the football and volleyball programs are among those announced last week.

The seven-day average number of cases on campus has been rising since Sept. 14, and the university has had at least 100 cases every day since Sept. 25.