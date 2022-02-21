Appalachian State hires Kevin Barbay as football offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

BOONE — Kevin Barbay, who spent the previous three seasons at Central Michigan, is the Appalachian State football team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Barbay replaces Frank Ponce, who left Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark's staff to become quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Miami under Coach Mario Cristobal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barbay, 39, was the Chippewas’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. Central Michigan (9-4), which earned a bowl victory over Washington State, scored at least 30 points in eight games and ranked in the top 25 nationally in total offense (443.4 yards per game).

Central Michigan's Lew Nichols led the nation with 1,848 rushing yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman. Through the air, the Chippewas averaged 265.4 passing yards per game while totaling 31 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in their 13 games.

Appalachian State, which went 10-4 last season and reached the Sun Belt Conference championship game and Boca Raton Bowl, will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against North Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium.