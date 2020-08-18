Appalachian State University linked a COVID-19 cluster with the football program Wednesday, halting practices indefinitely.
In an email to students, faculty and staff, the university identified 11 causes of the novel coronavirus associated with the football team – seven students and four staff members.
That finding resulted in App State athletics director Doug Gillin suspending practice indefinitely, the email said, "until further consultation warrants a change in status."
"AppHealthCare has been in contact with the individuals, who have been instructed to recover in isolation," the school's email read. "Public health staff have identified close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
This comes a day after App State had its first day of classes. The University of North Carolina this week decided to shift its fall semester online after a surge in COVID-19 cases just a week after classes began.
According to App State's coronavirus information webpage, the school currently has 40 active cases on campus in students, along with six employees.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
