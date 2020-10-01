Appalachian State-Lousiana game postponed by Sun Belt Conference

The primetime matchup between Appalachian State and Louisiana set for next week has been put on hold.
The game, originally set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN, has been postponed by App State due to active COVID-19 cases and contact tracing. It is expected to be moved to Dec. 4 or Dec. 5.
According to a press release from athletics, all active cases on the team are in isolation and those who came in close contact are in required quarantine. However, App State did not indicate the total amount of people affected with the program.
This announcement comes a week after the Mountaineers were short handed in their game against Campbell due to the virus. App State athletics reported three active cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 25, with one of those cases resulting in the contact tracing of 18 total players and three coaches on Shawn Clark’s staff -- running backs coach/special teams coordinator Brian Haines, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Justin Watts and wide receiver coach Pat Washington.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic," App State athletics director Doug Gillin said. "While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar. We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university's efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.
Added football coach Shawn Clark: "While we are disappointed that we will not be able to play Louisiana next week, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our staff and the university community."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
