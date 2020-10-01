Appalachian State-Lousiana game postponed by Sun Belt Conference

The primetime matchup between Appalachian State and Louisiana set for next week has been put on hold.

The game, originally set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN, has been postponed by App State due to active COVID-19 cases and contact tracing. It is expected to be moved to Dec. 4 or Dec. 5.

According to a press release from athletics, all active cases on the team are in isolation and those who came in close contact are in required quarantine. However, App State did not indicate the total amount of people affected with the program.

This announcement comes a week after the Mountaineers were short handed in their game against Campbell due to the virus. App State athletics reported three active cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 25, with one of those cases resulting in the contact tracing of 18 total players and three coaches on Shawn Clark’s staff -- running backs coach/special teams coordinator Brian Haines, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Justin Watts and wide receiver coach Pat Washington.