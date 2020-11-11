Appalachian State men's basketball notebook: Schedule, roster and Kendall Lewis' improvement

The Appalachian State men’s basketball team turned last season into one of its most successful of recent memory.
The Mountaineers went 18-15, the first winning season for the program since 2010-11. Head coach Dustin Kerns, his staff and players spoke with journalists this week.
Here were takeaways as the Mountaineers prepare for the second season under Kerns.
On the schedule
App State already knew its assignments for Sun Belt Conference play. But just before media day, the program released a non-conference schedule that features multiple away games and Power Six conferences.
Appalachian will travel to two Southeastern Conference schools, Tennessee (Dec. 15) and Auburn (Dec. 22). The team will also open the season at South Carolina State on Nov. 25, and it’ll go to Charlotte on Dec. 11.
But for the Mountaineers’ five home games, they’ll invite Bowling Green to Boone on Dec. 30 as the only Division I non-conference opponent. The Falcons won 21 games last season and were the second seed in the Mid-Atlantic Conference tournament. App State will also play host to Division III schools Greensboro College on Dec. 17 and N.C. Wesleyan on Dec. 6 and two National Christian College Athletic Association teams, Carver College on Nov. 27 and Carolina University on Dec. 3.
Kerns called scheduling for this season challenging and continuous. For example, on Monday, he said he fielded a call from a Big Ten program looking for another game.
He also pointed out that games originally agreed upon, such as a game at Duke and another hosting East Tennessee State, have been shelved for seasons in which fan attendance will be a certainty.
“I just thought it was probably the wisest decision to postpone that for a year,” Kerns said. “Let’s get the full experience with that. Same thing with East Tennessee State. Great rival, team that just won 30 games.
“... So let’s postpone some of those really great games for our players and fans into the future."
The roster
Justin Forrest, a first team all-Sun Belt player last season (17.3 points per game), returns for his senior season. But missing from the cast will be double-double threat Isaac Johnson, post player Hunter Seacat and two-way guard O’Showen Williams.
The Mountaineers also welcome four freshmen and three transfers. That latter group will be leaned on to bolster guard play, with grad transfer Michael Almonacy and junior Deshon Parker. Almonacy can play immediately, while App State is still waiting to see if Parker's waiver to immediately play will be approved by the NCAA.
Kerns said that players such as Johnson, Seacat and Williams are always missed, but the marker of a successful program is being able to replace those departures consistently. A perfect example of that, Kerns pointed out, was Williams. He went from scoring 3.8 points to 12.8 points.
“It’s the same kind of message to some of these other younger guys, and you know what . . . hopefully you get to a point where you’ve got good players graduating and you’ve got players stepping up and have developed over the summer and grown a little bit physically and personally and learned from those experiences.”
Lewis growing as a shooter
Kendall Lewis shined in spurts as a freshman last season. He started in 15 games and scored 7.4 points in 2019-20. He also became one of the Mountaineers’ most reliable defenders.
“I thought last year he was one of the best defensive perimeter players in the Sun Belt, and we’ve challenged him to try to be the best,” Kerns said. “Even as a freshman last year, he was starting to defend the opponent's best player and doing a good job on them.”
The next for him this season is an improved jump shot. Lewis shot 50.9 percent from the field, but that included only nine 3-point attempts. Kerns said Lewis spent serious time with Frank Young, an App State assistant and the Mountaineers’ shooting coach.
Young said that he and Lewis determined what needed to be fixed about his shot, and also the way to alter that shot in different situations. He also said that Lewis benefited while he was home in Georgia, where he was still able to get into a gym while college athletics nationwide was shut down.
“It was mainly a confidence thing, like getting the reps that I needed,” Lewis said. “And the reps brought confidence because I got trust in my work and trust that the reps I'm putting up, I'm going 100 percent every time so in the game it just feels like another shot.”
