Appalachian State men's basketball team on pause because of COVID-19

The Appalachian State men's basketball team has paused team activities because of four cases of COVID-19.

The cases are associated with students in the program, three of whom are athletes, the athletics department announced Tuesday.

All students are in isolation, and contact tracing has taken place, the release stated.

The cases, along with positive cases and contact tracing in the Georgia State program as well, has caused postponement of games between the two teams Friday and Saturday in Atlanta. App State swept a weekend series from Georgia State last month in Boone.

The Mountaineers are 12-7 overall and 6-4 in the Sun Belt, coming off back-to-back losses to Troy.

