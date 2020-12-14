Appalachian State men's basketball team to visit No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday night

Notable: The Mountaineers improved to 4-1 with their 61-57 victory over Charlotte on Friday. ... Three starters average in double-figures scoring, led by Adrian Delph's 13.6 points per game. ... Appalachian State has one other Division I victory, over South Carolina State in the opener on Nov. 25, and also has beaten Division III N.C. Wesleyan and Carver, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association. ... Coach Rick Barnes' Volunteers, the favorite to win the SEC, didn't open their season until beating Colorado on Dec. 6, and they beat Cincinnati on Saturday. John Fulkerson, a 6-foot-9 redshirt senior, is projected to make first-team All-SEC, and senior Yves Pons is a second-team pick. ... Barnes is a Hickory native and a 1977 Lenoir-Rhyne graduate.