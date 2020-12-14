 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalachian State men's basketball team to visit No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday night
0 comments

Appalachian State men's basketball team to visit No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday night

  • 0
App State athletics logo 121420 web

Opponent: At No. 12 Tennessee.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

How to watch: SEC.

Notable: The Mountaineers improved to 4-1 with their 61-57 victory over Charlotte on Friday. ... Three starters average in double-figures scoring, led by Adrian Delph's 13.6 points per game. ... Appalachian State has one other Division I victory, over South Carolina State in the opener on Nov. 25, and also has beaten Division III N.C. Wesleyan and Carver, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association. ... Coach Rick Barnes' Volunteers, the favorite to win the SEC, didn't open their season until beating Colorado on Dec. 6, and they beat Cincinnati on Saturday. John Fulkerson, a 6-foot-9 redshirt senior, is projected to make first-team All-SEC, and senior Yves Pons is a second-team pick. ... Barnes is a Hickory native and a 1977 Lenoir-Rhyne graduate.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News